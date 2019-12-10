{{featured_button_text}}

The United States Postal Service recently announced guidelines for shipping holiday cards and packages.

Domestic holiday deadlines include:

  • Dec. 14 for USPS Retail Ground.
  • Dec. 20 for First Class mail.
  • Dec. 21 for Priority Mail.
  • Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express.

To send packages to loved ones serving in the military abroad, the USPS offers a discount on its Priority Mail large flat rate box. The $18.45 price includes a $1.50 per box discount for mail sent to APO/FPO/DPO destinations worldwide. In a press release, the USPS said Priority Mail flat rate boxes are available at no cost at local post offices, and may also be ordered online at usps.com/freeboxes.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

To help with timely delivery of holiday wishes by Dec. 25, cards and packages to military addresses overseas should be sent no later than:

  • Dec. 11 for cards, letters and Priority Mail packages.
  • Dec. 18 for Priority Mail Express.

For more information, go to usps.com/holidaynews.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0