The United States Postal Service recently announced guidelines for shipping holiday cards and packages.
Domestic holiday deadlines include:
- Dec. 14 for USPS Retail Ground.
- Dec. 20 for First Class mail.
- Dec. 21 for Priority Mail.
- Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express.
To send packages to loved ones serving in the military abroad, the USPS offers a discount on its Priority Mail large flat rate box. The $18.45 price includes a $1.50 per box discount for mail sent to APO/FPO/DPO destinations worldwide. In a press release, the USPS said Priority Mail flat rate boxes are available at no cost at local post offices, and may also be ordered online at usps.com/freeboxes.
To help with timely delivery of holiday wishes by Dec. 25, cards and packages to military addresses overseas should be sent no later than:
- Dec. 11 for cards, letters and Priority Mail packages.
- Dec. 18 for Priority Mail Express.
For more information, go to usps.com/holidaynews.