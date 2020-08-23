 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WANTED: Brian Dean Pretty Weasel

WANTED: Brian Dean Pretty Weasel

{{featured_button_text}}

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Brian Dean Pretty Weasel

Sex: Male

Race: Native American

Age: 32

Height: 6' 01”

Weight: 180

Eyes:Brown

Hair: Hazel

Identifiers: Likely wearing glasses

Pretty Weasel is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for violations of his federal probation. There is a $1,500 reward for a tip which leads to his apprehension.

If you have information regarding Pretty Weasel, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement.

Brian Dean Pretty Weasel

Brian Dean Pretty Weasel
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Griz basketball player held on felony charge
Crime & Courts

Griz basketball player held on felony charge

  • Updated

University of Montana basketball player Naseem Gaskin was booked into the Missoula County jail Thursday morning on a felony strangulation charge and suspended from all university athletic-related activities, per the student-athlete code of conduct.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News