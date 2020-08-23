WANTED: Brian Dean Pretty Weasel

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Brian Dean Pretty Weasel
Sex: Male
Race: Native American
Age: 32
Height: 6' 01”
Weight: 180
Eyes:Brown
Hair: Hazel
Identifiers: Likely wearing glasses
Pretty Weasel is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for violations of his federal probation. There is a $1,500 reward for a tip which leads to his apprehension.
If you have information regarding Pretty Weasel, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement.
