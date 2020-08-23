WANTED: Brian Dean Pretty Weasel

Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Pretty Weasel is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for violations of his federal probation. There is a $1,500 reward for a tip which leads to his apprehension.