WANTED: Christopher Patrick Bennett

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Christopher Patrick Bennett
Sex: Male
Race: White
Age: 29
Height: 5’08”
Weight: 130
Eyes: Green
Hair: Blown
Identifiers: Skull tattoo right hand “a game”
Left forearm tattoo: “Kassidy"
Bennett is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for violations of his federal probation.
If you have information regarding Bennett, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement. Information leading to a capture may result in a reward.
