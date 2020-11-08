 Skip to main content
WANTED: Christopher Patrick Bennett

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Christopher Patrick Bennett

Sex: Male

Race: White

Age: 29

Height: 5’08”

Weight: 130

Eyes: Green 

Hair: Blown

Identifiers: Skull tattoo right hand “a game”

Left forearm tattoo: “Kassidy"

Bennett is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for violations of his federal probation.

If you have information regarding Bennett, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement. Information leading to a capture may result in a reward.

