WANTED: Joshua Young

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Joshua Young

Sex: Male

Race: White

Age: 35

Height: 5’07”

Weight: 220lbs

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Young is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for FAILING TO APPEAR FOR A SENTENCING HEARING. COUNT I: SEXUAL ASSAULT (FELONY) COUNT II: SEXUAL ASSAULT (FELONY) or in the Alternative to Count II, COUNT III: ATTEMPTED SEXUAL ASSAULT (FELONY) COUNT IV: UNLAWFUL TRANSACTIONS WITH CHILDREN.

If you have information regarding Young, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

