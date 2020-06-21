WANTED: Marcus Huston

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Marcus Huston

Sex: Male

Race: White

Age: 24

Height: 5.10

Weight: 160

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Huston is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for a Probation Violation on the original charge of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

If you have information regarding Huston, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406)247-7030 or local law enforcement.

