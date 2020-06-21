WANTED: Marcus Huston

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Marcus Huston
Sex: Male
Race: White
Age: 24
Height: 5.10
Weight: 160
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Huston is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for a Probation Violation on the original charge of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.
If you have information regarding Huston, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406)247-7030 or local law enforcement.
