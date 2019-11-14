Principles are just bumper stickers if you don’t live them.
That’s the advice award-winning investigative journalist Lara Logan gave during her talk for Rocky Mountain College’s Presidential Lecture Series Thursday evening on journalism in today’s world.
Logan, a native of Durban, South Africa, spent the past 16 years working for CBS News and 60 Minutes. In 2019, she joined the Sinclair Broadcast Group as a special correspondent.
We live in a world of bumper stickers, Logan said Thursday. It's the journalist's job to buck the trend and do the work to deliver honest, fair reporting that upholds those principles, she said.
“Why is Shakespeare relevant today? Why is the Bible relevant today? Why is anything from a long time ago relevant today?” Logan said. “It’s because those principles and stories don’t change.”
Logan, who has covered the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, stressed the importance of firsthand sources in preventing bias in reporting. She pointed to anonymity and too few of sources as journalistic red flags.
As an example, Logan shared a story of interviewing a police chief when she was a young 17-year-old newspaper reporter. She said she wrote everything he said down and reported back to her editor. Her editor shredded everything the chief told her. It was a lesson in skepticism and fairness.
“My editor didn’t believe a word he said, and that’s a good principle as a journalist,” Logan said. “It should be applied to the people that you agree with and disagree with, the people you like and the people you don’t like, the ones you respect and the ones you can’t stand.”
However, there are journalists who have taken sides and have abandoned those principles, Logan said. She cited coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign, when some news organizations turned their focus to reporting opinion on whether Donald Trump should take office.
Advocating and reporting are two different mindsets, Logan said.
“I only know that the media today is not living to those standards, because the standards have not changed,” Logan said in an interview.
In 2010, Logan spoke with a staff sergeant from Iowa named Salvatore Giunta who became the first living soldier to earn the Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War. In 2007, Giunta ran into enemy fire in Eastern Afghanistan to rescue a fellow soldier from the Taliban.
Reporters at the time asked Giunta if he thought he was a hero. Logan said that it’s important to listen to a source and to have them define themselves and their actions in their own words.
“He had that indefinable thing about, 'In that moment, when you’re tested, who are you?'” Logan said. “'What’s the price you are willing to pay?'”
As journalists work to apply these time-tested principles, Logan also encouraged the public to be mindful of the media they choose.
“We’re turning off the television, we’re not reading the paper anymore, we’re only going to selective sites…” Logan said. “...You’ve given up hope that you’re going to get an honest discussion about policy. You’ve given up hope that you’re going to see leadership that stands up and represents something and is actually telling the truth.”
The media world is bleak right now, Logan said, but it’s also filled with possibilities and opportunities for readjustment.
“The First Amendment is first because accountability is what ensures and protects your democracy and freedoms,” Logan said. “It’s not an accident that that’s first. None of the other rights are protected without the First Amendment, that’s why it had to be first.”