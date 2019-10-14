The two candidates running to represent Ward 1 on the Billings City Council want to see Billings grow into the city they both believe it can be.
Kendra Shaw and John Armstrong have distinctive visions for spurring its economic growth and fostering its next generation of workers.
"We're at a critical stage," Armstrong said. "I'd like Billings to be an attractive place to live."
Shaw agreed, noting that in order for Billings to become a place that's attractive to young people and to see strong economic growth it needs a council that's diverse and reflects its population.
The council needs "perspectives from the whole of the city," she said.
Shaw and Armstrong came in first and second in their primary race in September, beating out a third candidate, Jim Ronquillo, who had previously served on the city council in the 2000s but had termed out.
Shaw garnered 1,248 votes; Armstrong received 703 votes. Ward 1 includes downtown Billings, the North Park and South Park neighborhoods, and the southern corner of the Heights.
Both are concerned with the city's rising crime rate and have been tuned into the council's current discussions of public safety and the possibility that it will seek a public safety mill levy next year.
Both said they would support the mill levy, which will be an issue the next city council tackles in the new year.
As a candidate, Shaw has sat down with Billings Police Chief Rich St. John and fire Chief Bill Rash, along with other city department heads. In her discussions she's learned about the challenges facing the police force and fire department and believes the city needs to be investing more in public safety.
"We're way understaffed for a city of our size," she said. "We straight-up need more resources."
Armstrong said he knows it can be a tough sell asking voters to support the increase to property tax that a mill levy would bring, but believes that if the city can show the improvements it would bring, people will get on board.
"It's going to do a lot for quality of life," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Both candidates believe in supporting amenities like city parks; Shaw would like to see Billings fully embrace its trails network as well. Armstrong believes a strong partnership between the city and private groups could fund the city's parks.
Shaw would like to see park maintenance funding moved out of the city's general fund — which primarily pays for police, fire, municipal court — and placed within the city's Park District 1 fund. Funding for Park District 1 comes from fees set by the council. General Fund money comes from property taxes.
"I think there's a lot of really exciting options. We can be an outdoor recreation center," she said. "But we have to be willing to invest in ourselves first."
Armstrong would like to see the city invest in taking better care of its inner-city parks, showing that it values downtown.
"I believe the city is healthy when it has a healthy center," he said.
The two differ significantly on the question of a nondiscrimination ordinance. A city-level nondiscrimination ordinance asserts that residents have a right to housing, employment and city services regardless of their religion, ethnicity, sexuality or gender.
While other Montana communities like Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Missoula and Whitefish have successfully passed an NDO, Billings has not. The last time it came up for a vote in city council in 2014 it failed 5-4.
For Armstrong, an NDO is meaningless.
"It would be an extra ordinance," he said.
Billings works hard to be an inclusive city, he said, adding that he believes residents in town feel welcome here and feel like they have a place.
"I think we're basically doing it right now," he said.
Shaw believes Billings can do better. An NDO signals to businesses looking to set up shop in Billings and to the professionals and young people who would look to relocate here that the community is welcoming and inclusive, qualities that the city boasts in its mission statement, she said.
"We don't need to be known as a discriminatory city," she said.