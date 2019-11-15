Billings should be warm over the weekend but high winds near Livingston and Big Timber are prompting an advisory by the National Weather Service.
Friday sees a high of 58 degrees, with a partly cloudy morning going into a sunny afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 15 mph are expected, according to NWS in Billings.
The unusually warm day is about 10 degrees to 15 degrees warmer than average for the area, according to NWS.
But the Livingston area does see a high wind watch, with wind gusts in excess of 70 mph possible over the weekend.
Areas affected by high winds are the Interstate 90 corridor from Livingston to Columbus, north to Harlowton and Roundup. Wind gusts will start Saturday and go into Monday with wind gusts of about 50 to 60 mph developing.
Billings should be breezy Saturday and Sunday with wind gusts up to about 18 mph on Saturday and Sunday. Both days have a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon. The highs for the days are 52 and 58.
Monday should be the warmest with a forecast high of 60 degrees, before slightly likely cooling down on Tuesday with a high of 54 and a 30% chance of rain and snow in the morning.