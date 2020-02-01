Warm, windy conditions increase fire danger ahead of expected snowfall

The Billings National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of south central and southeastern Montana for Saturday and Sunday.

The hazardous weather includes high winds on Saturday followed by heavy snowfall on Sunday.

Big Timber recorded its strongest wind gust on record for Feb. 1 at 79 mph around 11 a.m. Saturday, meteorologist Nick Vertz said.

"Be wary of cross winds and avoid being exposed to those winds right now," Vertz said "You don't have much leeway in the Big Timber area, so take it slow."

Livingston and Big Timber will see exceptionally strong winds around 60 to 70 mph Saturday, while the Billings area will see winds around 45 to 55 mph, according to Vertz.

As the cloud cover moves out throughout the afternoon in Billings, the winds will pick up. Vertz said that there's an elevated fire risk with today's temperatures sitting at 65 degrees. Widespread wind and low humidity also add to the danger, Vertz said.

A red flag warning for increased grassland fire danger remains in effect until tonight in parts of Garfield County.