Watch Now: Ash falls on Billings Heights, air quality unhealthy for some as multiple fires burn in Montana

Ash could be seen falling in the Heights and a heavy blanket of smoke rolled into Billings Wednesday evening after multiple wildfires sparked across Montana.
The bulk of the heavy smoke flooded Billings from a fire south of Roundup in the Bull Mountains, dubbed the Bobcat Fire, that sparked Wednesday afternoon.
"That smoke blew up with a cold front about a half hour ago," Todd Chambers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The area saw southward gusts of 50 to 60 mph, he said.
Chambers said the heavy smoke could be expected to stay over Billings much of the night, until the winds blowing it downward let up.
There were several reports of ash fall in Billings' Heights and northward toward the Roundup fire, he said.
Air worsened to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in the Billings area, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's wildfire smoke report updated at 6 p.m. Quality closer to effected areas is likely poorer, DEQ said.
Other areas marked "moderate" were Helena, Lewistown, Malta, Birney and Broadus.
Under “moderate” air conditions unusually sensitive groups should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion outside.
Air quality is forecast to deteriorate into the evening as smoke will likely "pool" after winds calm, according to the report.
The public can determine air quality in their area by monitoring how far they can see clearly, according to the DEQ. If visibility is impeded after 5 to 8 miles air may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Five to 2 miles is unhealthy, two to 1.3 miles is considered very unhealthy and less than 1 mile visibility is hazardous.
Officials across Eastern Montana have urged people not to call into emergency lines unless they are sure they are reporting a new wildfire. Emergency phones have been flooded with questions or reports of already existing fires.
"Do not call 911 or dispatch for inquiries as to location or size (of the fire)," Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services said Wednesday.
Wind-driven fires erupted across eastern Montana Wednesday, including a blaze that has forced evacuations southeast of Roundup.
Two batches of evacuations were announced by Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services officials Wednesday.
An area that includes Bobcat Lane, Bear Road, Lazy R Way, Deer Lane, Cobie Lane, Johnny's Coal Road, Lennick Road, Beard Road, Crocus Road, Elk, Lane, Smith Road, Outlaw Trail, and Wilson Road.
An area that includes Turkey Trot Drive, Bruner Mountain Road, Pine Cone Lane, Lookout Lane, Taylor Mesa Lane, Spring Hollow Lane, Otter Trail and everyone in the Hidden Springs subdivision and along South Fattig Creek Road between the mine and 1035 South Fattig Creek Road or the old Brown Ranch.
According to DES officials, multiple fires are burning in the county. Another blaze near Melstone off High Five Road has drawn fire crews and air resources.
