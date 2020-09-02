Watch Now: Ash falls on Billings Heights, air quality unhealthy for some as multiple fires burn in Montana

Air quality is forecast to deteriorate into the evening as smoke will likely "pool" after winds calm, according to the report.

The public can determine air quality in their area by monitoring how far they can see clearly, according to the DEQ. If visibility is impeded after 5 to 8 miles air may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Five to 2 miles is unhealthy, two to 1.3 miles is considered very unhealthy and less than 1 mile visibility is hazardous.

Officials across Eastern Montana have urged people not to call into emergency lines unless they are sure they are reporting a new wildfire. Emergency phones have been flooded with questions or reports of already existing fires.

"Do not call 911 or dispatch for inquiries as to location or size (of the fire)," Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services said Wednesday.

Wind-driven fires erupted across eastern Montana Wednesday, including a blaze that has forced evacuations southeast of Roundup.

Two batches of evacuations were announced by Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services officials Wednesday.