Watch Now: Billings artist Joshua Paulsen works on a pen and ink drawing

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Billings artist Joshua Paulsen, whose medium of choice is pen and ink, is a bartender and spends a lot of time in bars, where he will often ink up a napkin and give it away.
Paulsen is seen in this video drawing at the The Monte Casino and Bar on July 1.
Locations
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.