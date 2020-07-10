Watch Now: Billings artist Joshua Paulsen works on a pen and ink drawing

Watch Now: Billings artist Joshua Paulsen works on a pen and ink drawing

Billings artist Joshua Paulsen, whose medium of choice is pen and ink, is a bartender and spends a lot of time in bars, where he will often ink up a napkin and give it away.

Paulsen is seen in this video drawing at the The Monte Casino and Bar on July 1.

