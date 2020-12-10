 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Billings Clinic celebrates discharge of COVID patient with 'Code Joy'
Watch Now: Billings Clinic celebrates discharge of COVID patient with 'Code Joy'

In an initiative to recognize and celebrate the hard work and success in the health care community, the Billings Clinic began their "Code Joy" initiative Thursday.

Whenever a COVID-19 patient is discharged from the hospital, a short segment of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” will be played on the hospital's overhead announcement system.

Teresa Field was the first person to be discharged under Code Joy after finishing her second stint in the hospital with COVID-19 complications.

Field said she was thankful for the nurses and other medical professionals who helped her in the last few weeks.

"They put their lives on the line to take care of you. They're amazing individuals," she said.

Billings Clinic Code Joy

Teresa Field is discharged from Billings Clinic to the tune of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” Thursday in Billings. Field was the first COVID-19 patient to be discharged to the song, which is part of the clinic’s new “Code Joy” initiative, which aims to spread cheer as survivors are sent home.

Field's 12-year-old son and father are both still sick with the virus, and she said she is headed home to help relive her mother who has been caring for them while she was in the hospital.

After being wheeled out through a tunnel of cheering hospital staff who drowned out Beethoven playing over the intercom, Field expressed gratitude for the new celebration.

"I really feel blessed to be the first one to get the honor," she said. "It's good to give people hope."

