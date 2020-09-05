 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Bobcat fire near Roundup grows erratic; Highway 87 closed

Video taken by Terri Allen shows the dramatic and erratic growth of the Bobcat fire south of Roundup on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services Facebook page at 7 p.m. Saturday, Highway 87 is closed at the intersection with Highway 12 west of Roundup in order to prevent traffic from going south on Highway 87.

The Bobcat Fire has been pushing west and southwest from the existing fire area south of Johnny's Coal Road and Beard Road.

