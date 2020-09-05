Watch Now: Bobcat fire near Roundup grows erratic; Highway 87 closed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Video taken by Terri Allen shows the dramatic and erratic growth of the Bobcat fire south of Roundup on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services Facebook page at 7 p.m. Saturday, Highway 87 is closed at the intersection with Highway 12 west of Roundup in order to prevent traffic from going south on Highway 87.

The Bobcat Fire has been pushing west and southwest from the existing fire area south of Johnny's Coal Road and Beard Road.

