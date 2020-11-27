Watch Now: Funeral procession for retired Judge Pedro Hernandez

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The funeral procession for retired Yellowstone County Justice of the Peace Pedro Hernandez makes its way up North 27th Street on Friday.
Hernandez, who retired three years ago, died in a Yellowstone County hospital Sunday afternoon as a result of COVID-19 related pneumonia, leaving many in Yellowstone County reflecting on his life and grieving for his absence.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.