Watch Now: Live music returns to Alberta Bair

Scenes from the D'DAT concert at Alberta Bair Theater in Billings on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Locations
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Scenes from the D'DAT concert at Alberta Bair Theater in Billings on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Donald Foster, 47, who had been released from prison after a lengthy sentence for armed robbery, was arrested after surrendering to police at about 9:45 a.m.
The Billings Police Department is investigating after a passenger in a car at a McDonald's drive-thru got out of their car and fired a gun int…
The city is currently converting the flow on North 29th Street and North 30th Street downtown from one-way to two-way traffic.
A Billings man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for his role in a 2019 drug deal that spurred a shootout in a Shepherd home whe…
The secret is the cranes.
Michael Lee McClure, 26, died during a firefight with officers after breaking into the garage of a West End residence. Yellowstone County prosecutors charged 31-year-old Kristy Lynn Chavez with deliberate homicide by accountability.
Filming in Big Horn County is expected to begin soon for a storm chaser action movie called "Supercell." The movie has a cast including actor …
A bill strengthening penalties for drivers who endanger first responders working on Montana roadways was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Greg…
Care facilities started opening to visitors after pharmacies vaccinated residents and staff in the state.
Tarps cover the damaged roof on a home on the 1400 block of 12th Street West on Sunday after a tree cutting gone wrong.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.