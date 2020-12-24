Jeff the Nature Guy introduces ZooMontana's own Baby Yoda, a new White's tree frog to arrive at the zoo.
Watch Now: Meet Yoda, the baby White's tree frog
- Gazette Staff
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
Until Jan. 3, “The Lighting of the Teepees: A Symbol of Hope” will be on display atop the Rims to the east of the airport at the far end of Swords Park.
A 20-year-old man in jail with a heart condition won’t see any change to his bail, after asking for release based on medical concerns.
The driver of a pickup truck was extracted from the wreckage of his vehicle after hitting a tree on South 32nd and 2nd Avenue South Sunday aft…
Montana has 8,484 active cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, with the death toll now at 864 people.
Two weeks ago, even her most optimistic caretakers thought she wouldn’t make it through the night.
And then, on Friday, she was home.
Montana reported 266 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 related deaths of 16 more people in an update to the state's case mapping and information…
Montana reported 462 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 related death of another person in an update Sunday afternoon to the state's case mapping…
In an annual tradition, Billings Flying Service will be flying Santa around Billings starting at 5:20 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
A branch of Chase Bank will open in Billings in the near future, setting up shop next to WinCo Foods on the West End.
The Burger Dive, Kibler & Kirch and a group that wants to bring Your Pie pizzeria downtown, have all applied for funding through the TIF district from the Downtown Billings Partnership.