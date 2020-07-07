Watch Now: Retrospective — Before Billings, there was Coulson

Just a few years before Billings became the "Magic City," another town served as the area's commercial hub.

Coulson was a riverboat town that sat right next to the Yellowstone River near what is today Coulson Park.

