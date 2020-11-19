Yellowstone County implements stricter restrictions on gatherings and businesses

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton announced a new health officer order for the county during a press conference Thursday.

The order extends the 25-person limit on gatherings through the end of 2020 for indoor and outdoor events.

New in the order, which takes effect at 5 a.m. Nov. 20, is a 50% capacity limit on all places of assembly. Those places must also close between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Healthcare facilities, pharmacies, and drive-through food businesses are exempt from the 10 p.m. closing time.

The order doesn't apply to school athletics and other extracurricular activities because the governor's order state that those restrictions are at the discretion of the schools, which are required to have a COVID-19 safety plan.

This story will be updated