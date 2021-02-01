Watch Now: Sid the wolverine at ZooMontana picks Tampa Bay to win Super Bowl LV

Sid, a wolverine at ZooMontana, picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win Super Bowl LV during a media event at the zoo Monday morning.
The wolverine was presented with two whipped cream-covered pate cakes in his enclosure.
The cakes were placed on a rock in his enclosure and marked with the logos for each team. After darting out of his night house, Sid approached the rock went straight for the cake labeled with the Buccaneers logo.
"He came out quicker than I've ever seen him come out," said ZooMontana executive director Jeff Ewelt.
Zookeepers have been training Sid and Ahmari, the zoo's female wolverine, to "target" the rock. The training helps with safe management of the animals.
After licking off most of the whipped cream, zookeepers released Ahmari, and each wolverine grabbed a pate cake and ran to separate corners of their enclosure to eat their treat.
Sid joins a lineup of other famous animal Super Bowl predictors, including LeLe the giant panda at the Memphis Zoo, Jack the shark at the Miami Zoo, and Fiona the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo.
The zoo previously used Ozzy the grizzly bear to choose a Super Bowl winner, but because of the bear's growing reluctance to emerge from his night house during the winter, they decided to let Sid make his pick this year.
Ozzy finished his career with a 6-2 record. He incorrectly chose the Broncos over the Seahawks in 2014 and the 49ers over the Chiefs in 2020.
"Sid is loving it," Ewelt said. "Hopefully Sid will be our Super Bowl contender for the years to come."
The game between the Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs is Sunday, Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay.
