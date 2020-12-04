Water back on at MSU Billings

A water main break Monday outside McMullen Hall on the Montana State University Billings campus affected the P.E. Building, Cisel Hall, Rimrock Hall, and Student Union Building.
In an email on Friday, MSU Billings officials announced the water in the affected buildings has been turned back on and is safe for hand-washing, showering and restroom use. The water, however, is still not yet safe to drink pending testing.
MSUB plans to fill the large ditch on the north side of McMullen Hall next week.
Retrospective: MSU Billings and Eastern Montana College
Eastern Montana Normal School faculty, 1927
Eastern Montana Normal School (MSUB) president Lynn McMullen, circa 1930
Construction of McMullen Hall, 1935
McMullen Hall at the Eastern Montana Normal School, 1936
Eastern Montana Normal School, 1940
Eastern Montana Normal School gymnasium, circa 1946
Eastern Montana Normal School Annex, circa 1947
Eastern Montana Normal School football team, 1947
Cisel Hall, circa 1956
Eastern Montana College, 1957
View of Eastern Montana College and Yellowstone Valley, 1959
McMullen Hall at Eastern Montana College, 1960
Apsaruke Hall, circa 1961
Eastern Montana College campus, circa 1961
Mural at EMC physical education building, 1961
Eastern Montana College aerial, 1965
Students on Eastern Montana College campus, circa 1967
Eastern Montana College library, 1968
Eastern Montana College freshman orientation, circa 1969
Eastern Montana College Liberal Arts Building, 1970s
Eastern Montana College security office, 1970
Football practice at Eastern Montana College, 1973
Eastern Montana College, circa 1974
Eastern Montana College, 1977
Eastern Montana College football rally, 1978
Eastern Montana College elementary school students, 1982
Eastern Montana College campus, early 1980s
Eastern Montana College, 1983
Rimrock Road re-routing project, 1984
Rimrock Road near Eastern Montana College, 1984
Eastern Montana College computer annex, 1980s
MSU Billings sign change, 1994
MSU Billings Computer Annex, 2016
MSU Billings campus, 2018
MSU Billings, 2019
