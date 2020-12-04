 Skip to main content
Water back on at MSU Billings
Water back on at MSU Billings

MSUB Main Break

In this file photo from Tuesday, Calvin Stenger of Star Service, Inc. operates a backhoe as he tries to reach a water main break outside Montana State University Billings’ McMullen Hall.   

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

A water main break Monday outside McMullen Hall on the Montana State University Billings campus affected the P.E. Building, Cisel Hall, Rimrock Hall, and Student Union Building.

In an email on Friday, MSU Billings officials announced the water in the affected buildings has been turned back on and is safe for hand-washing, showering and restroom use. The water, however, is still not yet safe to drink pending testing.

MSUB plans to fill the large ditch on the north side of McMullen Hall next week.

