Water leak affects MSUB campus

A water main leak Monday on the Montana State University Billings campus has affected the P.E. Building, Cisel Hall, Rimrock Hall, and Student Union Building.

According to a university press release, people are asked not to use the restrooms, showers, or drink the water in these buildings until further notice.

The university is planning for the delivery of portable restrooms and bottled drinking water.

Employees with offices in the affected buildings are encouraged to work from home Tuesday.

