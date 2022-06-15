Water levels at Billings begin to recede, downstream effects still happening

Water levels along the Yellowstone River at Billings appear to have peaked late Wednesday morning and may now be incrementally dropping.

Overnight, the river rose to 16 feet, a full foot higher than its record crest of 15 feet in 1997 and a foot and a half higher than what was initially forecast for the city earlier this week.

By 9 a.m. on Wednesday the Yellowstone had climbed to 16.4 feet and then appeared to jump to 17.52 feet at 11 .a.m., according to data from the National Weather Service. By 12:45 p.m. levels had dropped to 16.3 feet.

The Yellowstone is considered to be in major flood stage when it reaches 15.5 feet. As the river kept climbing on Tuesday it overwhelmed the Billings city water treatment plant, forcing crews to shut it down shortly before midnight. The river needs to be at 15 feet or below for the plant to operate effectively.

"The City of Billings is asking residents to conserve water, specifically refrain from watering grass and using irrigation systems supplied by the city water plant," said Victoria Hill, the city's public information officer. "The water system has between a day to a day-and-a-half of water supply for Billings."

The amount of silt and debris in the water is mainly what's pushed the city to shut down the plant. Crews spent the morning pumping dirty water out of the plant's sedimentation basin.

Leading up to Tuesday night, the water plant filled its network of water reservoirs and towers across the city to ensure it had something in reserve.

Billings Public Works officials warned city leaders Monday night that if the river rose to 15 feet it would put the water and wastewater treatment plants in jeopardy. By Tuesday evening crews had placed sandbags and taken measures to protect equipment there as the river hit 15 feet.

Early Wednesday morning the river had risen to 16 feet and city crews were scrambling with heavy equipment to keep flood waters out of the treatment plant and to protect the plant's levee.

To ensure the city's small reserve lasts until the plant can start processing water again, city officials are pleading with residents to conserve their water use. Avoid watering lawns and using irrigation systems if they're hooked up to city water, said city administrator Chris Kukulski.

"Please help us," he said.

If reserves are depleted before the river can drop low enough for the water plant to resume operations, the city will run out of water, said Debi Meling, Public Works director for the city.

City officials stressed that the water being processed by the city is clean.

"All the water we're producing is safe to drink," Meling said.

Currently, the wastewater treatment plant continues to operate normally, they said. The city's storm water drainage system, which is gravity-based, is at capacity with the river levels pushing water into the storm drain outlets.

These record amounts of water carried by the Yellowstone and the Clarks Fork have spread through much of the Yellowstone Valley over the last 24 hours.

Ranches and farmsteads south of Billings stretching to Edgar have been inundated. Yellowstone County officials closed half a dozen roads and are monitoring four bridges.

The area south of Billings at River Road and Duck Creek was nearly all under water, flooding a number of farms and ranches. Water from the Clarks Fork had flooded land and ranch houses around Byam Road at the Yellowstone/Carbon County line as well as the Pryor Edgar Road near Edgar.

Cities in eastern Montana along the Yellowstone River's path are forecast to see higher levels of water but so far not enough to push them into a major flood stage, according to the weather service.

The Yellowstone at Forsyth is predicted to crest at 12.7 feet on Friday morning; flood stage there is 14 feet.

Miles City could see some flooding. The river is expected to crest there at 14.8 feet on Friday afternoon; minor flood stage at Miles City is 14 feet.

Further down the line, the Yellowstone at Glendive is forecast to crest sometime Saturday morning, reaching 53.2 feet. The minor flood stage there is 53.5 feet.

In Sidney, the river is forecast to crest at 17.8 feet on Saturday afternoon. Minor flood stage there is 19 feet.

— This story will be updated.

