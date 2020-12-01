Water main break affects MSUB campus

Calvin Stenger of Star Service, Inc. operates a backhoe as he tries to reach a water main break outside Montana State University Billings’ McMullen Hall Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Billings. Service manager Mike Brew said he and Stenger began digging where the concrete had erupted, but it appears the break is elsewhere. “The good news is they’re going to get a lot of new concrete,” he said.
Calvin Stenger of Star Service, Inc. points to a space under the sidewalk as he tries to find the origin of a water main break outside Montana State University Billings’ McMullen Hall Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Billings. Stenger and service manager Mike Brew said the break is likely due to old pipes.
Ted Hoeschen of facilities services at MSUB unloads bottled water from his truck while delivering around campus after a water main broke outside McMullen Hall Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Billings. Hoeschen said the university already had to deal with a main break about two weeks ago, but he was thankful that this time classes were not in session, which has relieved some of the pressure to get things resolved.
Star Service Inc. service manager Mike Brew peers into the hole as he and Calvin Stenger try to repair a water main break outside Montana State University Billings’ McMullen Hall Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Billings. Brew said the issue was first reported to him early Monday evening. “It’s going to be a long day and a long night,” he said.
A passerby watches as workers from Star Service, Inc. try to repair a water main break outside Montana State University Billings’ McMullen Hall Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Billings.
A pack of water bottles sits under an out of order fountain as officials respond to a water main break outside Montana State University Billings’ McMullen Hall Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Billings.
Gazette Staff
A water main break Monday outside McMullen Hall on the Montana State University Billings campus has affected the P.E. Building, Cisel Hall, Rimrock Hall, and Student Union Building.
Calvin Stenger of Star Service, Inc. and service manager Mike Brew said the break is likely due to old pipes.
Restrooms and water fountains inside multiple buildings on campus are out of order, Brew said. "It's going to be a long day and a long night," before anything is fixed, he said.
Ted Hoeschen of facilities services at MSUB was delivering bottled water around campus Tuesday. Hoeschen said the university already had to deal with a main break about two weeks ago, but he was thankful that this time classes were not in session, which has relieved some of the pressure to get things resolved.
Another water main break halted classes and other activities on campus Nov. 4. That break was reportedly caused by construction on Normal Ave.
According to a press release from the university, portable restrooms are also being delivered to campus.
Employees with offices in the affected buildings are encouraged to work from home Tuesday.
