Water main break affects MSUB campus

A water main break Monday outside McMullen Hall on the Montana State University Billings campus has affected the P.E. Building, Cisel Hall, Rimrock Hall, and Student Union Building.

Calvin Stenger of Star Service, Inc. and service manager Mike Brew said the break is likely due to old pipes.

Restrooms and water fountains inside multiple buildings on campus are out of order, Brew said. "It's going to be a long day and a long night," before anything is fixed, he said.

Ted Hoeschen of facilities services at MSUB was delivering bottled water around campus Tuesday. Hoeschen said the university already had to deal with a main break about two weeks ago, but he was thankful that this time classes were not in session, which has relieved some of the pressure to get things resolved.

Another water main break halted classes and other activities on campus Nov. 4. That break was reportedly caused by construction on Normal Ave.

According to a press release from the university, portable restrooms are also being delivered to campus.

Employees with offices in the affected buildings are encouraged to work from home Tuesday.