Water main break at MSUB repaired but water still needs testing

Crews have repaired a busted main that shut down the flow of water to portions of the Montana State University Billings campus Tuesday afternoon.

While crews were able to quickly repair the leak, campus officials still need to test the water to ensure that it’s safe to drink, which could take several days. Bottled water is being distributed to all of the impacted buildings on campus.

“The water is safe to drink in the College of Business and Apsaruke Hall as they are on a different water system,” wrote MSUB Director of University Communications and Marketing Maureen Brakke in an emailed announcement Wednesday.

At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, university officials released a safety advisory announcing that crews had shut down all the water flow on campus, with the exception of Apsaruke and McDonald Hall. Students and employees were told not to drink from water fountains, use the restrooms or showers until repairs were made. Brakke told the Gazette that the break occurred on the northwest corner of Peaks to Plains Park.

In November of last year, construction on Normal Avenue ruptured a water main and caused some classes to halt. A month later, another water main break affected the P.E. Building, Cisel Hall, Rimrock Hall and Student Union Building. Repair crews said the old pipes were likely the cause of the break, the Gazette previously reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.