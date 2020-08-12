Water main break narrows southbound Main Street traffic in Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A water main break in the Heights narrowed southbound traffic on Main Street to a single lane Wednesday morning.

Traffic narrowed at Hilltop Road.

The Montana Department of Transportation advised that drivers should expect short delays.

The city began working on repairing the "large water main break" at about 7 a.m., according to an MDT notice issued at 8 a.m.

The open lane of traffic is the inside lane, or lane closest to the median MDT said.

MDT asked drivers to be on the lookout for workers and equipment in the area. Drivers should also reduce speeds and the MDT notice warned that fines in work zones are doubled in Montana.

