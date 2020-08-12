You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water main break narrows southbound Main Street traffic in Billings
alert top story

Water main break narrows southbound Main Street traffic in Billings

{{featured_button_text}}
Broken water line on Main Street

A broken water main creates a hole at Main Street and Hilltop Road reducing traffic to one lane Wednesday morning.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A water main break in the Heights narrowed southbound traffic on Main Street to a single lane Wednesday morning. 

Traffic narrowed at Hilltop Road.

The Montana Department of Transportation advised that drivers should expect short delays.

The city began working on repairing the "large water main break" at about 7 a.m., according to an MDT notice issued at 8 a.m. 

The open lane of traffic is the inside lane, or lane closest to the median MDT said. 

MDT asked drivers to be on the lookout for workers and equipment in the area. Drivers should also reduce speeds and the MDT notice warned that fines in work zones are doubled in Montana.

1
2
3
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News