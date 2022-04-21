Water returns again to the BBWA ditch and the tunnel under the Rims

The irrigation canal that runs alongside the base of the Rims north of downtown Billings gets lots of attention these days.

Earlier this week, city and county leaders joined Gary Davis and Jim Stott with the Billings Bench Water Association for a tour of the empty ditch and the ditch tunnel that travels below the Rims, before water returns for the summer growing season.

The earthen hillside below this portion of the Rims north of downtown is part of a prehistoric landslide that's still sliding, pushed down by gravity so slowly it's nearly imperceptible.

"Oh, it continues to move today," said Davis, a board member and past president of the BBWA. "Water is a lubricant. It causes (the earth) to slide."

Most of the movement is caused by groundwater seeping down through the sandstone Rims and then passing through the loose dirt and scree that makes up the hillside below the ditch, slowing moving the land.

And that's an issue for the BBWA's irrigation canal that sits atop the moving hillside and travels along the base of the Rims. The ditch eventually passes under the Rims through a tunnel that carries the water to the farms and fields east of the Heights.

As though to punctuate the issue, last June the City of Billings rushed in a geotechnical engineering firm to secure the land below the ditch after cracks began to appear in the hillside and water was seen trickling out onto the street below.

It was a tense moment for the city. Neighborhood streets like Burnstead Drive and Vuecrest Drive sit just below the hillside with homes and apartment complexes lining the road and filling the area.

Crews successfully secured the hillside. And then a week later further up the line, a wading pool caught on discarded tree limbs and caused a blockage in the ditch that sent water down into the Burnstead neighborhood, filling the basements of some of the apartments.

Another tense moment for the city and the BBWA, but far from a worst-case scenario, Davis said. The breach happened just where the ditch was designed to spill water in the case of a blockage or an overflow.

Davis explained the land just below that portion of the ditch is relatively secure and naturally directs the water to Burnstead, where it floods out onto pavement, minimizing the damage it can do.

A breach further down the line, near the tunnel entrance and where the city secured its hillside, would be disastrous. The dirt that makes up the hillside there "cuts like sugar" when faced with a flood of water, said Stott, BBWA president.

A breach there would take out the hillside and potentially flood hundreds of homes and buildings below as the water made its way back to the Yellowstone River, he said.

Billings Mayor Bill Cole, looking from the ditch down the hillside and scanning the neighborhoods below, agreed with Stott.

"It would be catastrophic," he said.

And so last June was busy for the BBWA and the city's Public Works department. The successful repairs they made are seen as a patch on a larger issue that both Billings and BBWA officials continue to monitor.

Tuesday's tour of the canal bank and descent into the tunnel, led by Allan Workman, the BBWA's ditch superintendent, was an unbroken, walking conversation about the history of the ditch, the future of the BBWA and the dangers and issues created by an active irrigation canal situated on top of a slow-moving landslide.

It was organized by the BBWA and Yellowstone County commissioner Denis Pitman. Joining him was commissioner Don Jones.

Inside the tunnel, immediately visible from the opening, are the large red fir and Douglas fir cross beams that secure roughly the first quarter of the tunnel's 1,875-foot length. The floor and walls are rough concrete dotted with debris like loose rock and a surprising number of golf balls.

Further along beyond the wood-beamed roof, the tunnel opens up where workers simply bored a passage through the raw sandstone and left it at that. The tunnel here is most vulnerable, where sheet-cake sized portions of sandstone regularly cleave from the ceiling and drop to the floor.

The final portion of the tunnel, where it empties on the Heights side of the Rims, is the most modern, secured by concrete from floor to ceiling.

The BBWA operates on an annual budget of $400,000 a year, just enough to keep the lights on and the water running. The ditch feeds water to farmers and ranchers in eastern Yellowstone County, four golf courses in Billings and fills Lake Elmo.

Stott highlighted the importance of the canal and talked about the need for it to operate well into the future. But for that to happen it will likely need to move, Stott said.

The clearest solution is to move canal from its current location and bore a new tunnel under the Rims, well before it reaches the hillside and the site of the current tunnel. But to do so would require tens of millions of dollars, money the BBWA simply does not have.

In the meantime, the BBWA has put safety measures in place to better monitor the ditch and the tunnel, including BBWA employees who travel or watch the canal 24/7.

It's important to have notification of issues with the ditch as quickly as possible; the last place to shut off the water that feeds the ditch is 10 miles away at Canyon Creek, meaning it takes hours for water to stop flowing.

The water is flowing now. The BBWA turned it on earlier this week and over the course of a week it will make its way from the Yellowstone River into town, along the Rims, through the tunnel to Lake Elmo and finally to the fields east of the Heights.

