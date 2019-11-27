{{featured_button_text}}
Bill Hoagland

Bill Hoagland for Poet Spotlight in Destination Downtown.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Water Table

By Bill Hoagland

However things make meaning, I’m never sure.

Last autumn, for instance, after the trees

quit drinking, our first three nights of frost

shocked us from our lethargy until our skin tingled

and our voices rang like bells.

Downhill, Alkali Creek rose three feet,

slogging up its weed-strung banks,

and walking there one morning

in fog thick as thoughts of trouble close at hand,

I startled a flock of geese that pounded the clouded air

and honked in mad choruses

that dwindled to solo notes

as they flew to the invisible sky.

That was the day my storage cellar flooded.

Here I thought I had planned ahead so well for cold

by picking the last tomatoes—some pink,

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

some yellow, some still green—

then lining them on our outdoor cellar’s wooden shelves,

thinking my work against the frost

would haul the last of summer into fall.

But when I cracked the slatted wooden door

into the cool, dark under-earth that foggy day,

I flushed to see tomatoes

bobbing on a lake above the sump.

That night a pair of owls called from the cottonwoods.

I lay the book I had been reading on my chest,

like open wings, and closed my eyes.

The owls exchanged their singing as if to ask:

“Still there . . . ?”

“Yes, still here, and you . . . ?”

“Still here. Still here. Still there . . . ?”

 

Bio:

Bill Hoagland's most recent book of poems, Strawberries, was published by The Aldrich Press in 2015. His work has appeared in several anthologies, including New Voices, 90 Poets of the 90's, Ring of Fire: Writers of the Yellowstone Region, and The Last Best Place. His poems, articles, essays and short stories have appeared in hundreds of journals and literary magazines. Until his retirement in 2013, Hoagland taught creative writing and other classes first at Montana State University-Northern in Havre, and then at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming. He moved to Billings in 2015 after spending over a year in Ireland.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags