Water Table
By Bill Hoagland
However things make meaning, I’m never sure.
Last autumn, for instance, after the trees
quit drinking, our first three nights of frost
shocked us from our lethargy until our skin tingled
and our voices rang like bells.
Downhill, Alkali Creek rose three feet,
slogging up its weed-strung banks,
and walking there one morning
in fog thick as thoughts of trouble close at hand,
I startled a flock of geese that pounded the clouded air
and honked in mad choruses
that dwindled to solo notes
as they flew to the invisible sky.
That was the day my storage cellar flooded.
Here I thought I had planned ahead so well for cold
by picking the last tomatoes—some pink,
some yellow, some still green—
then lining them on our outdoor cellar’s wooden shelves,
thinking my work against the frost
would haul the last of summer into fall.
But when I cracked the slatted wooden door
into the cool, dark under-earth that foggy day,
I flushed to see tomatoes
bobbing on a lake above the sump.
That night a pair of owls called from the cottonwoods.
I lay the book I had been reading on my chest,
like open wings, and closed my eyes.
The owls exchanged their singing as if to ask:
“Still there . . . ?”
“Yes, still here, and you . . . ?”
“Still here. Still here. Still there . . . ?”
Bio:
Bill Hoagland's most recent book of poems, Strawberries, was published by The Aldrich Press in 2015. His work has appeared in several anthologies, including New Voices, 90 Poets of the 90's, Ring of Fire: Writers of the Yellowstone Region, and The Last Best Place. His poems, articles, essays and short stories have appeared in hundreds of journals and literary magazines. Until his retirement in 2013, Hoagland taught creative writing and other classes first at Montana State University-Northern in Havre, and then at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming. He moved to Billings in 2015 after spending over a year in Ireland.