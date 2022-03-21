Water traffic on Yellowstone River in Billings area limited during overpass construction

Construction work on the I-90 overpass crossing the Yellowstone River will limit the space that boats and other flotation devices can use as they navigate the waterway.

The Montana Department of Transportation has placed a "navigational restriction" on the river between the South 27th Street and Lockwood interchanges as it erects a temporary work bridge alongside and downstream of the westbound I-90 overpass that crosses the river.

The restriction will be in place through May 2024.

With the placement of the temporary work bridge, the navigable space on the Yellowstone will be reduced to 60 feet of width and six feet of height at the overpass. MDT is asking those navigating the river on boats and other flotation devices to use caution.

The nearest operational boat ramp upstream from the Yellowstone River I-90 bridges is the South Hills Fishing Access Site on Old Blue Creek Road. The East Bridge Boat Ramp located downstream of the I-90 bridges will not be impacted by the project, according to MDT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.