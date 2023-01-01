Water, water, everywhere: Billings Gazette's top 10 stories for 2022

What a rotten couple of years it's been for Red Lodge.

In 2021, a devastating fire swept right up to the mountain town's doorstep, burning 26 structures and 30,000 acres. Had the wind not shifted overnight, it would have burned the whole town down.

In 2022, the problem was water.

For a few hours on June 13, Red Lodge's main street became part of Rock Creek after heavy rains and late-season snowmelt shot out of the mountains like a water canon, as one reporter described it. How high the creek got can only be guessed at. The deluge swept away the creek's depth gauge.

Torrents of cold, muddy water filled houses and businesses and washed everything in its path downstream. One landowner said he lost everything — literally. Every tree, every blade of grass, every bit of soil he owned along the creek was gone.

When the river finally retreated, the debris and rocks left behind on Broadway Avenue made the busy business thoroughfare look like a river bed.

Other rivers in the region also overflowed, washing out roads and bridges and uprooting homes. In Gardiner, a home shared by seasonal workers was slowly gobbled up by the river and then swept downstream, the rooftop bobbing just above the waves as it floated away. Late one night on the Yellowstone River in Park City, a resident said he could hear water lapping under his floorboards before he jumped out a window and then watched his home go under water, with the lights still on.

On the other side of the Beartooth Mountains, the main road leading to the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park was was washed out by the Gardner River, stranding park visitors and making headlines across the globe. One Florida family of eight had to be airlifted by helicopter from their flooded rental home near Cooke City. On the Stillwater River, campers trapped in a campground by rising water had to be rescued by raft.

Top 10 stories of the year

The June floods dominated much of the news in our region in 2022. But, it wasn't just flooding that grabbed Billings Gazette headlines during what was supposed to be a welcome year without a peep about the pandemic.

Billings felt the effects of a growing crime rate. One family is still grappling with the loss of a son to a fentanyl overdose, and an off-duty cop was disciplined after starting a bar fight that led to a gun being pulled.

Internal strife at Billings Clinic, one of the largest health care providers in the state, led to the abrupt departure of its CEO, while employees there wondered if patient safety had been weakened under his leadership.

The state's inadequate funding formula for nursing homes contributed to a crisis that forced the closure of 11 care homes during the year, leaving many to wonder what long-term elder care in the state will look like moving forward.

From the start, 2022 was busy with big news stories that had significant and far-reaching impact across the region and the state. At nearly every point, Gazette reporters and photographers were there documenting the events and issues that shaped the year.

The top stories this year were selected by those Gazette staff journalists, but also reflect the headlines, photos and videos that readers clicked on and shared most often during 2022.

With the flooding in the areas around Red Lodge, Fromberg, Columbus and Billings the top story of 2022, here's the rest of the top 10:

2. Yellowstone National Park closes all access in June after record floods wipe out north entrance

For the first time in three decades a natural disaster closed Yellowstone National Park, as flooding destroyed roads leading to Yellowstone from Gardiner and Red Lodge.

Park officials scrambled to shut down all entrances to Yellowstone and hustle thousands of people out of the area. A raging Gardner River gouged large chunks from the narrow two-lane road that provides tourists and workers access to the park via its bustling North Entrance.

Tourists posted footage of boulders crashing down on park roads as erosion from rapid snowmelt and rain strip-mined hillsides. In the upper reaches of Lamar Valley, campers fled in the darkness as floodwaters breached campgrounds. Aerial footage showed two large washouts of the road caused by Soda Butte Creek and the Lamar River.

The flooding changed the park forever. The Boiling River, a popular winter location for a warm soak, was scoured out of existence.

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said at the time that it might not be possible to rebuild some roads in the same locations. He was right. Flooding revealed that many of the roads, bridges, water treatment facilities and even houses were built too close to rivers.

The North Entrance to Yellowstone didn’t reopen until Nov. 1.

Upstream from Red Lodge, washouts closed the Beartooth Highway for a month. The community of Alpine on East Rosebud Lake paid thousands of dollars to have their vehicles helicoptered out of the flood damaged area. Because there were 23 vehicles flown out, neighbors got a discount — just $3,300 per car.

The economies of Gardiner, Cooke City and Red Lodge were devastated by the lost tourism season. Gardiner, which normally sees 3,000 or more tourists a day in the summer months, became a ghost town.

3. Nursing homes closed at an alarming rate, creating crisis

In early December, a nursing home in Miles City closed, the 11th nursing home in Montana to close during 2022. That’s 16% of all the nursing homes in the state, closed.

Residents in the closed facilities had to find places elsewhere, usually in nursing homes already understaffed and underfunded. Worst of all, many of the residents had to move further from family. Every medical study of the aging has concluded the same thing, that the elderly and disabled do better if they reside near family.

Nursing home officials blame much of the crisis on a state Medicaid funding rate that doesn’t come close to covering expenses. The governor’s proposed budget for 2023 proposes closing that funding gap by 32%. That's not enough, warn nursing home providers.

4. One Billings family reckons with fentanyl's deadly toll

When Bradley Angel of Billings died from a fentanyl overdose last year, he was one of 71,000 Americans killed by opioids in 2021. This year in Montana alone, dozens of people have died from fentanyl. At least 18 of those deaths have been in Yellowstone County.

State officials, health care workers and coroners have only begun to appreciate the impact of what’s now acknowledged to be a public health crisis. Fentanyl, produced in huge batches by cartel super labs, has been seized by law enforcement as loose powder and by the thousands in the form of pills.

More than a year after Bradley Angel's death, his mother, father and sister shared their memories of Bradley, and what fentanyl stole from them. His overdose rocked the family like a hand grenade, his sister told the Gazette, catching her in the blast along with their parent's and Bradley's then 4-year-old son.

5. Montana, and Billings in particular, see a record land rush as outsiders continue to flock to the state

Montana reported record-breaking land sales in 2021 on the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic and an influx of refugees from crowded metro areas flocking in.

By the end of the year, nearly 1.2 million acres were reportedly sold, compared to the 800,000 or so acres sold the previous year. The record volume of sales was up 34% while inventory was a record low, dropping nearly 50%.

Inflation and limited parcels on the market inevitably led to higher asking prices. Bidding wars among out-of-state buyers with cash ensued, squeezing out many first-time buyers and buyers needing a mortgage.

It was a year that saw the two most expensive ranch sales in the state’s history mere months apart from each other. The Climbing Arrow Ranch on about 80,000 acres north of Bozeman was sold after being listed for $136.25 million in September. That sale was quickly exceeded by mogul Rupert Murdoch purchasing the Matador Cattle Co. ranch in Dillon following a $200 million listing in December.

The strong land market would continue throughout 2022 with the historic Eagle Creek Ranch in Forsyth going on the market for $12.5 million in March 2022 and the Beartooth Ranch south of Columbus, formerly owned by actor Mel Gibson, selling for $29.8 million the same month.

The record sales coincided with general population growth throughout Montana. In recent years, the city of Billings has consistently been ranked as one of the hottest housing markets in the country by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com.

6. Billings Clinic CEO abruptly resigns and complaints arise about safety and leadership

It seemed like the worst timing ever. On the eve of Billings Clinic's largest fundraiser, CEO Scott Ellner announced in August he was resigning immediately. His resignation followed reports of discontent and high turnover among key staff, including nurses. Ellner lasted 20 months, after taking over for former CEO Randall Gibb, who was fired over complaints of sexual harassment. Gibb had been CEO for 17 months.

It’s been a rough year for hospital CEOs. According to Becker’s Hospital Review, at least 55 hospital CEOs bailed out, or were pushed, in 2022. Many of them cited staffing shortages, burnout, and inflation pressures on maintaining healthy profits.

7. Attempt to privatize management at MetraPark sparks a year of drama

Friction between county commissioners and the community over whether management at MetraPark should be privatized led to one commissioner losing his reelection in a primary and a lawsuit that eventually shut down the whole process.

The debate was sparked in late 2021 when county commissioner Don Jones proposed exploring the option of privatization. The proposal set off a series of debates and studies, creating at times a bitter and contentious debate between the three commissioners that pulled in outside groups like the Billings Chamber of Commerce and the local agriculture community.

Voters appeared to express their frustrations over how commissioners have handled the debate by ousting commissioner Denis Pitman and electing his challenger, Mark Morse.

Pitman and Jones were the two proponents for privatizing management at MetraPark, often locking horns with commissioner John Ostlund, who argued the county should first seek out a third party, one with no financial stake in how Metra is managed, to evaluate the pros and cons of both public and private management of the facility before moving forward.

Local ag groups, like the NILE, made their own arguments against privatization, speaking at meetings that privatization would force out community groups like local 4-H clubs and animal shows if they weren’t big enough revenue generators.

Jones first struck on the idea of investigating privatized management when he visited with officials in Casper, Wyoming, and Nampa, Idaho, two communities that have publicly-owned, privately-run arenas or events centers.

8. Bar fight that ended in shooting turned out to have been started by off-duty cop

In January, a fight erupted in the parking lot of a Billings bar when an off-duty police officer put his knee into a passing vehicle. An argument escalated to the driver pulling a firearm, and a melee ended with one off-duty sheriff's deputy injured and the driver of the vehicle in the hospital after a subsequent rollover crash. The police officer was disciplined for his role in the scuffle, and the driver injured in the wreck has filed a lawsuit against the off-duty law enforcement. The fight was caught on the bar’s security cameras.

9. Massive pileup near Hardin ends in fatalities after dust storm swallows highway

At 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15, a black cloud of dust descended on Interstate 90 near Hardin causing an enormous pileup that killed six and wounded 11.

More than 20 vehicles were involved, after high winds caused a rare dust storm that blinded drivers for a mile near mile marker 949, three miles west of Hardin. The Hardin Airport tracked winds at 62 mph, and visibility was nearly zero on the interstate.

The pileup blocked all of I-90 west and part of I-90 east, slowing down traffic for hours after the crash.

Four of the victims were traveling together in the same car, including Georgia Walks, 72, Shaylee Walks, 22, Vichelle Walks, 11, and 3-year-old Merrik Champ. Chad Fox, 47, of St. Xavier, was also killed, as was 60-year-old Eric Love of Bozeman, the founder of the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman.

Despite this, Montana's roads were safer this year than they were in the last two. Through Dec. 20, 195 people were killed on Montana's roadways, down from 241 in 2021 and 211 in 2020.

10. Meadowlark mobile home park residents spend a year with bad water

More than a year of ongoing water problems at Meadowlark Community mobile home park left residents hauling in their own water and filling up jugs at the gas station down the road so that they could do the basic daily tasks of cooking, cleaning and bathing.

The situation came to a head in November when a group of residents there banded together to file a lawsuit against the park's owner, Utah-based Havenpark Communities.

The issue began last winter when Meadowlark residents turned on their taps and found brown and black water pouring out. Montana Department of Environmental Quality investigated and found the minerals iron and manganese in the water — generally considered safe but unpalatable, according to DEQ.

Conditions never really improved and by the end of the year, residents said there was a boil order at the park. Meadowlark runs on well water and much of the discoloration in the water has been caused by old pipes and a broken filtration system, parts for which were supposed to arrive at the park last spring.

The mobile home park has a history of water problems, stretching back more than two decades and to the park's previous owner, the Blains, who were sued in 2000 to fix the park's water system.

For most of its existence, Meadowlark Community was Blains Mobile Home Court, situated between the Yellowstone River and the Billings Regional Landfill just off South Billings Boulevard. In 2020, the Blains sold to Havenpark Communities, which christened it Meadowlark.