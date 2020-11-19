'We do it to help out': Federal health care workers assist local hospitals during COVID surge

However, the pandemic has forced these traveling workers inside hospitals across the country since February to assist in any department that needs help as COVID-19 cases climb.

These teams came to Montana on Nov. 5 to help Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare as both hospitals struggle with capacity and staffing needs. Some NDMS workers extended their stay in Billings, while others headed back home this week. When on assignment, workers are paid by the federal government.

“At the end of it, when you look back, it goes by pretty quick,” Stephens said. “In the middle, it’s long and tiring, but we do it to help out.”

The nature of the job

Both hospitals have requested additional personnel through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, but NDMS teams say there are few workers to go around. Normally, each team is on rotation three times a year, but because of increased need around the country, many workers have been deployed multiple times. Don Hughes, a DMAT team commander who’s working in Billings Clinic, said that one of his team members has been deployed seven times this year.

“We’ve trained for it and we’re ready for the missions, but right now there are more missions than we have people,” Hughes said.