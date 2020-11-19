'We do it to help out': Federal health care workers assist local hospitals during COVID surge

After Rich Stephens spends two weeks working in another town’s crowded hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, he returns to the comfort of his home’s garage in Oregon.
Stephens, 41, is a critical care nurse through the U.S. Health and Human Services’ National Disaster Medical System, or NDMS, which has deployed nearly 5,000 workers organized into teams to assist on the medical front lines during major events since the 1980s.
He’s been deployed to help hospitals with COVID-19 case surges in five states, including Montana, this year alone. When Stephens finally returns to Eugene, Oregon, after working 12-hour shifts for nearly 14 days straight, he takes a COVID-19 test and quarantines in his home’s garage away from his spouse and three kids until he tests negative for the virus. He also returns home to his full-time job as a flight nurse for the Life Flight Network.
His latest mission in Billings involved helping out in Billings Clinic’s ICU, coordinating personnel and working on the floor with patients. It’s a familiar place to Stephens because he grew up in Billings.
He works two weeks at a time as part of the trauma and critical care team, or TCCT, which typically serves as a self-functioning pop-up operating room or ICU in a tent.
There are other types of teams in the system, like the disaster medical assistance teams, or DMATs, which offer emergency care. Others provide veterinary care and mortuary services.
However, the pandemic has forced these traveling workers inside hospitals across the country since February to assist in any department that needs help as COVID-19 cases climb.
These teams came to Montana on Nov. 5 to help Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare as both hospitals struggle with capacity and staffing needs. Some NDMS workers extended their stay in Billings, while others headed back home this week. When on assignment, workers are paid by the federal government.
“At the end of it, when you look back, it goes by pretty quick,” Stephens said. “In the middle, it’s long and tiring, but we do it to help out.”
The nature of the job
Both hospitals have requested additional personnel through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, but NDMS teams say there are few workers to go around. Normally, each team is on rotation three times a year, but because of increased need around the country, many workers have been deployed multiple times. Don Hughes, a DMAT team commander who’s working in Billings Clinic, said that one of his team members has been deployed seven times this year.
“We’ve trained for it and we’re ready for the missions, but right now there are more missions than we have people,” Hughes said.
Around 32 health care workers through NDMS made their way to Billings over the past two weeks, including physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists and others. They worked in ICUs, viral triage units, emergency departments and more.
As of Wednesday morning, both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare were at above-capacity levels, with about 58 COVID-19 patients at St. Vincent and nearly 100 at Billings Clinic. Montana reported over 19,000 active cases on Wednesday, with Yellowstone County seeing nearly 5,000 active cases.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force recently reported that Montana ranked third worst in the nation for deaths per 100,000 population.
Hughes, 56, has worked with NDMS since 1998 and resides in Melbourne, Florida. He’s been deployed to four states, including Washington, Arizona, California and now Montana, to help with the COVID-19 response. Traveling from one hospital to another has been an adjustment, Hughes said. Workers often “live out of a bag” in order to be ready in eight hours for sudden deployment.
“That’s hard on our employers, because we do have our day jobs,” Hughes said. “It’s hard on family life because we have family commitments also. So being on a rotation and knowing you have to have your bags packed so you can be in the air quickly, that’s pretty significant.”
Debra Skoniecki, 61, is a nurse practitioner from Massachusetts, and has worked with NDMS since 2008. This is her first deployment this year, and she has been supporting patient care at St. Vincent over the past few weeks. Before arriving in Montana, she was busy with her day job at Massachusetts General Hospital as her home state battles with COVID-19.
It’s always hard to be away from loved ones, Skoniecki said, but her family and friends have helped her get through it. Her grandson wrote her a poem before she deployed, and she wears a necklace every day that he made. Friends often check in before she starts her shift.
“They really help get me through and they make the work easier,” Skoniecki said.
Experience with COVID care
NDMS teams have responded to major natural events like Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Maria in 2017, as well as man-made disasters like 9/11. The pandemic is a game changer, Hughes said.
“When I look at the scope of everything, I think that this is actually the biggest disaster that our country has experienced,” Hughes said.
Being able to travel to other states has allowed NDMS workers to learn best practices and pass them on to hospital personnel. The teams’ experiences also shed light on the overall state of the pandemic in Billings and Montana.
Steve Williams, 61, is serving as the task force team leader for the TCCT at St. Vincent Healthcare and is the director of medical operations for REVA Air Ambulance in Florida. He expects patient admissions to go up in the coming weeks.
And the pandemic will continue to take a toll on Billings’ hospitals, Hughes said.
“Billings specifically has not reached the peak of their problem,” Hughes said. “This is going to get bigger before it gets smaller.”
The work is hard on both hospital staff and NDMS personnel. Hughes recalls one mission in another state where the hospital was averaging five fatalities a day for three weeks in the ICU.
“That took a heavy toll on our responders for that particular mission because they knew that tomorrow, this person was going to die,” Hughes recalls. “When they come in, they’re there exactly when it’s happening.”
Nursing roots
The NDMS workers have seen the damage COVID-19 has caused across the country. COVID-19 patients tend to stay in the ICU for longer periods compared to those with other diseases, NDMS’ Stephens said, and shifts are busy, intense and physically demanding.
And while it’s difficult to move around and experience COVID-19 hospital environments, Skoniecki and other NDMS team members try to see the bright side of things.
Skoniecki appreciates all of the patient connections she’s made at St. Vincent. To help get her through the tough aspects of her job, she channels her nursing roots, celebrating those who are improving, and reassuring the families of those who are still battling the virus.
“For me, it’s not so hard coming to a new place. I’m a nurse,” Skoniecki said. “I’m here for my patients and I’m here for my staff.”
Waiting for help
After the rest of the NDMS workers leave next week, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent have to wait to see if more help will be on the way.
In the meantime, both hospitals plan to get additional non-clinical assistance from the Montana National Guard. Recently, St. Vincent has been operating about 10 registered nurses short, and has had to direct nursing managers to work on the floor, said St. Vincent Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Bush. St. Vincent will also start reducing elective surgeries by 50% starting Monday.
Billings Clinic has moved ICU beds into other departments and started doubling occupancy in ICU rooms. Last week, the hospital added 20 temporary beds for non-COVID-19 patients. As an added hurdle, around 100 Billings Clinic employees are continuously out on quarantine or isolation, said Billings Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toni Green-Cheatwood.
“The ability to have this federal team come in and provide some support and take on patient loads while we’re getting our staff back where they need to be has been critical, frankly,” Green-Cheatwood said.
