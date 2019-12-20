Amathyst Potter and Christopher Martinez attended the Homeless Persons’ Memorial Candlelight Vigil Friday afternoon for the first time in Billings to pay their respects.
After moving to Montana from San Antonio, Texas, a month ago to start a new life, they found themselves staying at the Community Crisis Center during the transition. They’ve already received assistance from Healthcare for the Homeless through RiverStone Health and the HUB.
They plan to get back on their feet.
“We’re very grateful for the state of Montana and Billings for helping us out,” Martinez said. “They’ve welcomed us with open arms and treated us extremely well to get us back on our feet.”
For 26 years, Healthcare for the Homeless has organized a memorial vigil for those lost during the year.
Dozens of people attended the event on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn that included a smudging ceremony, Christmas carols and prayers. Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman also read a proclamation naming Friday as Homeless Remembrance Day and December as Homeless Awareness Month.
During the prayers, Potter embraced Martinez and cried. Bags full of their belongings sat at their feet. Martinez said they haven’t been homeless long, but it’s been long enough.
Martinez and Potter shared some of the realities of being homeless and a reminder that people want to find ways to get off the street. Community resources and kindness are major players, they said.
“I always look at it almost like a hubcap on the side of the street,” Potter said. “It’s still good but everybody doesn’t like it because it’s trash.”
This year's memorial was held the day before the winter solstice, known as the longest night of the year, which will be Saturday, Dec. 21.
Friday’s temperatures were in the low 50s, which is above average for a December day in Billings, but like the weather, life is full of uncertainties, said John Felton, CEO of RiverStone Health.
Those experiencing homelessness worry about where they’ll sleep at night, when their next meal will be and what happens to their friends on the street, Felton said.
However, Felton stressed that communities have the power to reduce the uncertainties that come with homelessness. The ability to hope for a better future is what makes people different from other animals, he said.
“We don’t survive to live another day, but rather we fight on to live a better life,” Felton said. “We do more than to simply survive because we have hope. Survival is an instinct, but hope is a uniquely human trait that transforms mere survival into a life worth living.”
The Healthcare for the Homeless program is grant-funded and provides outreach for medical care. The program offers preventive health care, chronic disease management, treatment for acute issues, and more for a discounted price and a $0 copay. The program sees about 1,500 to 2,000 people each year.
With community resources and support, hope can persist and homelessness can be eradicated, Felton said.
“Every day when we wake up, we have nothing going for us but hope,” he said. “Not all of those hopes comes to fruition, but every day, no matter how good or how bad yesterday was, hope starts fresh.”
