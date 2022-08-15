‘We have to help them feel connected’: Humble leader highlights Native culture at MSU Billings

Sunny Day Real Bird has a story about her first day of grad school at the University of Oregon. She remembers seeing the sprawling campus and not having the least idea where her first class was.

“I parked my car and just started crying. I thought, ‘Why didn’t I go to orientation?’”

That memory drives her vision to provide a safe haven for Native students at Montana State University Billings where Real Bird serves as the director of the Native American Achievement Center. A comfy leather couch, a large photograph of Chief Plenty Coups and a framed print of a colorful painting by Kevin Red Star all bring a cozy, home-like atmosphere to the campus center on Normal Avenue.

“Being in this position, I understand a lot of it is how a student feels. We have to make them feel connected,” Real Bird said.

Real Bird started her long connection to MSU Billings after graduating from Hardin High School and studying elementary education at MSU Billings, graduating in 2007. She had a baby during her first years of college, challenging her to manage and engage with other students, but she did and kept going, earning two master's degrees, one from Montana State University and her second from the University of Oregon. Many of the students Real Bird now works with are juggling families and school so she understands their struggle.

“The biggest thing is making someone feel welcome. I tell students to make friends, step out of your shell, study abroad. It’s being an auntie.”

Real Bird grew up in and around Billings, following many of her aunts into education. As far back as her undergrad days, Real Bird set her sights on the Native American Achievement Center as a dream job, one where she could mentor students, listen to their needs, and share her insights and culture.

Since taking on this new role in 2020, Real Bird has made a name for herself throughout the state. She was presented the MSU Billings Staff Excellence Achievement Award this spring, earning the designation after serving in her position less than two years, a rare occurrence. Real Bird is also known nationally and serves on the Seventh Generation Cultural Board.

In 2021, Real Bird launched a series of lectures featuring Crow and Northern Cheyenne cultural leaders who shared their knowledge of medicinal native plants, language of the Plains tribes, the Crow sacred naming ceremony and other topics.

She presented those free and opened them to the community. This year using a Supporting Indigenous Arts Mastery program grant, Real Bird is offering Native students a chance to study cultural arts, learning under Crow and Northern Cheyenne artists and cultural leaders. It’s vital to preserve the culture by teaching the younger generation to carry it forward because the concern is the culture may be lost if she doesn’t act quickly.

“We are trying to teach our Native students to become apprentices,” Real Bird said.

She comes comes from a family of leaders. Her uncle Henry Real Bird is a former Montana poet laureate and her father, Lanny, is working with language revitalization of the Plains Indians.

“Language is the biggest piece of who we are and where we come from,” she said.

An encouraging trend of a 3% increase in retention for American Indian students from fall 2020 to fall 2021 and a 24% increase in freshman applications are good indications of the hard work Real Bird and her staff have put into the program. It’s all about making the students feel welcome and supported at MSUB, Real Bird said.

A member of the Apsaalooke tribe, Real Bird said she was taught to be humble, but she can’t help but lead.

“I don’t like to be in the limelight. I’m a leader from the back. I don’t like causing attention, but I do like to take charge,” Real Bird said.

Finding mentors and feeling welcome on campus are important aspects to students’ success. That sad first day at the University of Oregon had a happy ending.

“I saw this Navajo guy and asked him where my class was. He was in the same class and he walked me there. We became friends, and we still are.”

Real Bird brings that joy of making friends and learning to her job at MSU Billings.

“I love what I do so I feel like I never have to call it work.”