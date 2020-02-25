'We're not going away': NDO supporters look to what's next

Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Missoula and Whitefish have all passed NDOs for their communities without legal trouble, a point that has come up repeatedly in the debate surrounding Billings' effort to pass one.

"Those were passed some years ago," Cole said. "Since then there's been a shift in the legal landscape."

His hope is that passing a public safety mill levy will help increase the safety and sense of security in town. Beyond that, he said the community will need to work together to create a sense of belonging for all its residents.

To that end, Cole said something like a nondiscrimination resolution, something that could communicate support but be legally nonbinding, might be a solution to the issue.

"I would be open to that," he said.

Christensen-Linton believes that Billings' LGBTQ community can find ways to work with the city in an effort to move forward.

"We're more than happy to find common ground," he said.

But he feels stung by Monday's vote; he believes the council had a chance to explore a number of ways forward but with its vote the council shut down the debate before it could begin.