'We're not going away': NDO supporters look to what's next

Members and supporters of Billings' LGBTQ community were grappling Tuesday with what comes next after the Billings City Council voted Monday night to not move forward with a proposed nondiscrimination ordinance.
Much of the work that comes next will look like organizing, said Kris Carpenter, a businesswoman and activist in town.
The 7-4 vote by the council doesn't accurately represent the majority of the community, she said. And so NDO supporters will need to work to elect council members in the future who better represent their voice, she said.
"We have to make a stand," she said.
Had the motion passed Monday night it would have placed the NDO on the agenda of the Aug. 24 city council meeting, leaving council members the next several months to debate and revise the draft ordinance into something they wanted it to be.
That it didn't pass communicated to supporters that the council simply had no desire to even consider the NDO, Carpenter said. It left her "shocked."
"It's mind-boggling," she said.
The coalition supporting the proposed NDO brought together supporters from Billings' business, education and medical community, along with allies, family members and LGBTQ residents who spoke to their experiences living in town.
Kody Christensen-Linton, a business owner and activist in town, offered his gratitude to those who helped organize and those who showed up at Monday's meeting to speak out in support of Billings' LGBTQ community.
"We're just going to keep working on it," he said.
At the meeting Monday night Mayor Bill Cole expressed his concerns about the legality of the proposed NDO and its timing amid an already busy council schedule as the reasons why he didn't support placing it on a future agenda.
On Tuesday, Cole spoke to the important work of creating a welcoming atmosphere in Billings while still protecting the rights residents whose beliefs may differ from those of their neighbors.
"We need to continue to make sure our city is safe and welcoming for all its (residents)," he said.
The challenge is doing so while protecting the city from potential lawsuits; Cole said he believes adopting an NDO would violate elements of the First Amendment and leave the city legally exposed. Billings has a track record of exposing itself to expensive lawsuits.
Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Missoula and Whitefish have all passed NDOs for their communities without legal trouble, a point that has come up repeatedly in the debate surrounding Billings' effort to pass one.
"Those were passed some years ago," Cole said. "Since then there's been a shift in the legal landscape."
His hope is that passing a public safety mill levy will help increase the safety and sense of security in town. Beyond that, he said the community will need to work together to create a sense of belonging for all its residents.
To that end, Cole said something like a nondiscrimination resolution, something that could communicate support but be legally nonbinding, might be a solution to the issue.
"I would be open to that," he said.
Christensen-Linton believes that Billings' LGBTQ community can find ways to work with the city in an effort to move forward.
"We're more than happy to find common ground," he said.
But he feels stung by Monday's vote; he believes the council had a chance to explore a number of ways forward but with its vote the council shut down the debate before it could begin.
So they'll keep working, he said. Christensen-Linton and other supporters of the NDO will continue to speak out on the issue and organize around creating a more welcoming and diverse environment in Billings.
"We're not going away," he said.