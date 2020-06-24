'We want them to come have fun': MontanaFair details begin to emerge

BILLINGS — News is emerging as to what MontanaFair at MetraPark will look like come Aug. 7-15.
And while there won’t be night show entertainment — consisting of large-scale concerts, rodeo and supercross — fairgoers will still be able to enjoy the Mighty Thomas Carnival, food, beverage, and some live entertainment.
Fair staples, such as 4-H and FFA events, will also be held.
While other fairs, such as the Montana State Fair in Great Falls, have been canceled because of the novel coronavirus, MetraPark officials are happy the annual summertime celebration will be held, although in a slimmed down manner due to social-distancing efforts.
MetraPark general manager Bill Dutcher said the carnival rides will be “spread out accordingly” to help promote social distancing.
“We have some outside stages for smaller acts,” Dutcher said. “People can hear some music and visit the beer gardens and the carnival and enjoy.”
MetraPark marketing and sales director Ray Massie said at this point everything is looking good for the fair to be successful.
“The county health department has reviewed our plans and urged us to stay in compliance with the governor’s guidelines,” he said.
Massie said he’s received positive feedback about MontanaFair pushing forward and hopes fairgoers are able to enjoy themselves.
“We want them to come have fun,” he said. “People are really sick and tired of not having any fun.”
Massie said more news releases on happenings at the fair are scheduled, with “a major announcement concerning the fair on June 29.”
In a press release last week, Dutcher said “MontanaFair has been adapting, changing and working hard to provide an open and safe fair in 2020. Physical distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions have required a lot of changes to this year’s event.”
This year, 4-H and FFA programs will be held at First Interstate Arena and the Expo Center to help allow for social distancing. Typically, the arena isn't used for these programs.
“All the kids events, we will have sales and all of the shows,” Dutcher said. “We are bringing judges in and having the junior livestock sale.
“We have been working very hard with 4-H for two months. That will be nice having the animals and having everything spread out in the extra spaces.”
Massie said open class competitive events — such as art, photography, sculpting, culinary and quilting — will not be held this year as space will not be available with social distancing planned.
The removal of the grandstands at MetraPark will be halted and the area will be fenced off during the fair, the release said. Earlier in the year, the Yellowstone County Commission decided the grandstand needed to be removed as the 70-year-old building was not safe to use.
The anticipated night shows — major concerts, rodeo and supercross — have been canceled for this year’s fair the release noted. The names of the bands who were scheduled to perform were never released to the public.
The main reason for the night show cancellations is there isn’t a suitable venue to hold them at MetraPark during the fair with the planned 4-H and FFA events also using First Interstate Arena this year and the grandstands being unavailable.
Traditionally, a majority of the big concerts held during the fair are inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. While rodeo and supercross have been held inside the arena in the past, more recently they were held in the area in front of the grandstands.
Commercial vendors are scheduled to be at the Montana Pavilion. Fairgoers can also play the popular bingo game, Dutcher noted.
Advance ValuPass ticket holders have options to refund or roll over their tickets to another option the release noted. Massie said to contact the MetraPark box office for more information.
Retrospective: MontanaFair
Former Yellowstone County Fairgrounds, 1907
First Midland Empire Fair, 1916
Ad for Midland Empire Fair, 1920
Midland Empire Fairgrounds, about 1922
Sugar beet judging at the Midland Empire Fair, 1924
Midland Empire Fairgrounds, 1926
Midland Empire Fair Exposition Hall, 1920s
1929 fair banner
Midland Bench community booth, Midland Empire Fair, 1939
Midland Empire Fair, 1941
Midland Empire Fair midway, 1942
Champion Ayrshire cattle at Midland Empire Fair, 1954
Midland Empire State Fair poster, 1966
Midland Empire State Fair poster, 1966
Yellowstone Exhibition, 1975
Yellowstone Exhibition shuttle, 1976
Ball toss game, 1979
Yellowstone Exhibition midway, 1977
Ferris wheel at MontanaFair, 1983
Caramel apple stand at MontanaFair, 1985
Zipper ride, 1990
Cowboy clown at MontanaFair, 1990
MontanaFair at night, 1992
Rides at MontanaFair, 2013
MontanaFair midway, 2014
Fair lunch crowd, 2018
