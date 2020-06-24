'We want them to come have fun': MontanaFair details begin to emerge

“The county health department has reviewed our plans and urged us to stay in compliance with the governor’s guidelines,” he said.

Massie said he’s received positive feedback about MontanaFair pushing forward and hopes fairgoers are able to enjoy themselves.

“We want them to come have fun,” he said. “People are really sick and tired of not having any fun.”

Massie said more news releases on happenings at the fair are scheduled, with “a major announcement concerning the fair on June 29.”

In a press release last week, Dutcher said “MontanaFair has been adapting, changing and working hard to provide an open and safe fair in 2020. Physical distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions have required a lot of changes to this year’s event.”

This year, 4-H and FFA programs will be held at First Interstate Arena and the Expo Center to help allow for social distancing. Typically, the arena isn't used for these programs.

“All the kids events, we will have sales and all of the shows,” Dutcher said. “We are bringing judges in and having the junior livestock sale.