We want to find Montana's top workplaces

Today’s business owners and operators know that hiring and retaining a great workforce is as challenging as it has ever been. Recruiting and keeping talent is at the heart of the Montana Top Workplaces program, which is underway for the third year.

Any organization with 35 or more employees in Montana is eligible to compete for 2023 Top Workplaces recognition. The program identifies the best employers in the state as determined by the people who know best: the employees. It’s an ideal way for employers to stand out in the job market, and it’s a way to make sure employers and employees are on the same page.

Nomination deadline is Dec. 9. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, nonprofit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer, just go to https://topworkplaces.com/nominate/montana or call 406-206-9789.

Workplaces are evaluated by employees using a short 24-question survey that takes about five minutes to complete. Before surveying employees, Energage contacts employers to verify they choose to participate. Montana companies will be surveyed from October to February. Energage, the Pennsylvania-based survey partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 59 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

After gathering data from employee questionnaires, Energage crunches all the numbers from across the state and informs those employers who have earned the distinction of being named a Montana Top workplace.

“Through the Top Workplaces survey process, organizations get the data they need to recruit the right talent and the insights they need to retain that talent,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “If COVID taught us anything, it’s that asking questions and listening to employees is critical to navigating this new world of work. More than ever, you need to be more intentional about your culture.”

In 2022, we spotlighted 11 companies as Top Workplaces in Montana. In 2023, the top companies will again be honored in a virtual event broadcast statewide and featured in a special print section that will be inserted into the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Montana Standard in Butte, the Missoulian, and the Ravalli Republic in Hamilton.

More than 2,700 employees were invited to take the survey last year, and 1,846 responded. For the 2023 campaign, the results will be published mid-year.

Why participate? It’s more than just the well-deserved bragging rights that come with the honor, though impressing your clients – and competitors – is a great benefit. Being selected a Montana Top Workplace also will raise an employer’s profile and serve as a strong recruiting tool.

The survey reveals the passion of employees for their jobs and gratitude for their employers. Here are some examples:

“I am appreciated for the work that I do and the effort that I put in to help the company succeed. I work with good people who care about doing their job well. My manager works hard and truly cares about me personally and professionally.” -- An employee from Computers Unlimited.

“I have the freedom to share my thoughts and feel heard and appreciated. I feel like an important and valued part of the team.” — An employee from Frontier Psychiatry.

“I feel respected, valued, and empowered to reach my fullest potential. My supervisor is supportive and motivating. The company culture encourages me to be my true self and doesn't make me feel like just another employee.” — An employee from Water & Environmental Technologies, Inc.

The honor allows winners to celebrate that recognition with its employees, building their pride in their workplace.

Love where you work? We welcome your entry. It’s time for Montana to spotlight its best.