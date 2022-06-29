'We were just chucking stuff out the window': Park City man ponders rebuilding after losing longtime home to flood

Standing on the wooden steps that led to what was once his longtime home on the Yellowstone River, Park City resident Mike Kinsey still wonders what's next. Two weeks ago, the record-high river gobbled up the house and swept it away.

He had built the house himself 45 years ago as a place to raise his new family.

“I used to be the luckiest guy,” Kinsey said. “I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

All that remains of his log house are a few lonesome pieces on the riverbank. The rest of his dream house washed up on a gravel bar five miles downstream.

In 1977, using unused tapered telephone poles for lumber, Kinsey built his home across from Homestead Isle when the riverbank was still more than 100 feet away. He never imagined his home being threatened by the river.

That changed after the flood of 1997 when he noticed the river bank was closer than ever, and the river's islands and channels cleared out completely. He began fortifying his riverbank with expensive granite riprap, adding more as he could afford it. Then came the 2011 flood, and he had to call in a construction company from Shepherd to beef up the riprap. He figures he spent more than $100,000 on riprap in 20 years.

On June 12, as the Yellowstone began swelling to its highest level ever, chewing easily through his wall of granite, he piled on yet more riprap, 60 truckloads more.

It wasn't enough. Maybe no amount would have been enough.

“We’ve did everything within our power, we were just outmatched,” said Darren Donnes of Donnes Inc., who helped Kinsey try to save the house.

On the Tuesday night the river was cresting, Kinsey dropped off his partner, Bonita, in Billings to get her away from what seemed inevitable. Donnes came to the house with a motorhome, also assuming the worst.

After two physically and emotionally exhausting days, Kinsey could see there was no hope.

“I wouldn’t let anyone go in [the house] at first,” Kinsey said. “I said if it’s gonna go, take it all. Just being dumb.”

But Kinsey's friends and neighbors weren’t going to stand around and watch the river take it all. Throughout the night, a group of six rushed into the house to salvage what they could, even as the house’s foundation was popping and cracking apart.

From the first floor, they were able to save family pictures, furniture, appliances and guitar equipment. They also managed to save some clothing, pillows and books from Kinsey's bedroom on the second floor.

“We were just chucking stuff out the window,” Donnes said. “Pretty much anything that wasn’t breakable.”

At one point, as Kinsey was watching his home breaking apart, he walked away for a moment to gather himself. When he returned, someone came down from his bedroom and told him they grabbed something they thought may be important.

“I found this box of fancy sand up there and it looked kinda valuable so I saved it for you,” they told Kinsey.

The box contained the cremated ashes of his brother. He had been saving them to spread with his mother’s ashes into the ocean along the Oregon coast.

The group continued working until around 3 a.m. Wednesday, realizing they had saved all they could. They watched as the house, its lights still on, slipped into the water.

“It just went into the dark,” Kinsey said. “Frickin’ scary.” Most of the two-story house stayed intact as it slipped away.

In the weeks since the flood, Kinsey and his partner have been living out of hotels and a relative’s home. He is currently looking into various disaster programs to see what sort of relief is available. Along with his home and possessions, the paperwork for his homeowner's insurance was lost in the flood and he hasn’t been able to file a claim or check to see if he is still covered for floods. He is currently meeting with his insurance provider to see where he stands.

In the meantime, Kinsey’s friend and next-door neighbor Kayce Anders has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Kinsey replace what was lost and rebuild.

Kinsey would like to revisit what's left of his home stuck on the gravel bar downriver, to see if any more of its contents could be salvaged. But, a recent river closure between Itch-Kep-Pe Park and the Buffalo Mirage Fishing Access site due to downed power lines has kept him away.

Despite his uncertain future, he still feels a sense of pride in the work he had put into his house, joy from recalling the memories made there and even humor as he has surveyed the damages.

Donnes joined Kinsey in locating the displaced home and remarked on the fact that it had stayed mostly in one piece.

“I told Mike, ‘You were right. You are a good builder.”

