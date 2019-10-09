The fire station open house events planned for Wednesday and Thursday this week at Fire Station 3 and Fire Station 5 are canceled, because of inclement weather conditions. In a news release, the Billings Fire Department asked those who planned to visit to attend the following open houses events at Fire Station 7 and Fire Station1:
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Station 7, 1501 54th St. W.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Station 1, 2305 Eighth Ave. N.
Anyone needed to schedule a large group tour should call 657-8423.