People in Billings woke up Tuesday morning to a gray haze obscuring the city skyline and enveloping all six surrounding mountain ranges.

Wildfires in Canada have again produced enough smoke to cover nearly all of Montana, prompting warnings from public health officials for residents across the state to limit their time outdoors.

“It’s as nasty as I’ve ever seen it,” said Judy Kyser, playing fetch with her German shepherd in North Park for as long as her asthma would allow.

Although there are currently around two dozen active wildfires burning in Montana, the majority of the smoke coating the state crept from up north, where Canadians have been scrambling to contain a deluge of fire for months. Thousands of fires have burned through more than 30 million acres of land across Canada, shattering previous fire season records for the country. Canadian fires this year have instigated town-wide evacuations and killed at least four firefighters.

With thousands of fires burning across Canada at any moment since the start of the summer, plumes of smoke have impacted the air quality for millions of people on the North American continent. Surges of smoke caught in the upper atmosphere have drifted into every U.S. state bordering Canada to the south and into the U.S.’s interior.

The haze over Billings is reminiscent of a weekend in July, when a storm system sent smoke from Canada over Montana. It settled over most of the state and kept the air quality from unhealthy to moderate for several days.

Wildfire smoke started degrading air quality in Montana on Monday as it rode in on a storm system from the northwest, said Meteorologist Tessa Stetzer with the National Weather Service.

By late Tuesday morning, the state Department of Environmental Quality had designated the air as unhealthy for a swath of Montana from Helena to the eastern border. In Lewistown, particulates in the air were so dense that officials are warning that anyone outside is at risk of adverse health effects. Winds had carried the smoke to also cover portions of western North and South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming.

Into Wednesday, Stetzer said, the winds should begin to pivot to the southwest. The smoke should begin to clear with that change in the wind. Along with warnings of health effects, NWS has also issued notice to most of Montana for drivers to be cautious on the road. Smoke in some areas have reduced visibility to less than 1.5 miles.

By Tuesday afternoon, Yellowstone County’s public health service announced that the air in and around Billings had also become very unhealthy, and potentially risky for children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung disease, such as asthma.

Kyser, from Columbus, has lived in Montana for the past 13 years. She and her dog, Daenerys, were in Billings for the day to accompany her husband to an appointment at Billings Clinic. The three drove through smoke during their entire drive from Columbus to Billings.

“I would have just waited in the car, but I didn’t want this one cooped up all day,” said Kyser, who held back a cough while she continued her game of fetch with Daenerys.

Until the smoke clears, Kyser said, she and her husband plan on staying inside as much as possible.

The weather forecast in Billings through the end of the week has highs in the 80s, with a chance of some rain by Sunday.