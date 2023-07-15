Smoke drifting from hundreds of wildfires burning in Western Canada covered more than half of Montana on Saturday.

The blanket of smoke has compromised the air quality of residents across the Upper Midwest of the United States. Those living in Montana, particularly residents in the eastern half of the state, have been warned to limit their time outdoors through the weekend.

“I wouldn’t expect the air quality [in Billings] to get much worse than it is today,” said Logan Torgerson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, on Saturday. “Miles City and areas to the north and east will see the worst of the conditions.”

Canada has had a record-setting wildfire season in terms of destruction, costs and people evacuated. More than 3,400 fires have burned through nearly 28 million acres of land, according to reporting from the Associated Press. There are currently over 400 active wildfires burning in the provinces British Columbia and Alberta.

While the fires raged in Canada, a low pressure system sent plumes of smoke southeast. That smoke, which reached Montana on Friday, has triggered air quality warnings for millions of people living in the U.S. Along with Montana, local health departments and NWS have issued warnings of polluted air and low visibility in Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas and Wyoming.

As of Saturday, the air quality in Eastern Montana ranged from moderate to unhealthy, according to measurements from the state Department of Environmental Quality. The department determines air quality by measuring the concentration of fine particles in the air. By Saturday afternoon, the air quality in and around Billings was determined to be unhealthy for those suffering from lung and heart disease.

To the east and closer to the Canadian border, places like Miles City, Broadus and Sidney were under a Code Red air quality advisory. Under such conditions, health officials recommend limited exertion for those with lung disease, along with children and older adults.

The smoke over Billings should begin to clear up by Sunday, Torgerson said, but it may continue to linger over Eastern Montana through Monday. NWS is warning that a haze of smoke will keep visibility limited to 2 to 4 miles for most of Northeast Montana through Saturday night. Drivers in the region should keep their headlights on an maintain plenty of distance between themselves and vehicles ahead.

Montana’s own wildfire season has been relatively quiet compared to years past, with less than 100 acres burned so far in 2023. Over the past 20 years, the Missoulian reported, wildfires have burned an average of about 395,000 acres annually in the state.