A wind-driven wildfire just north of Pryor was estimated to have burned at least 1,000 acres as of Wednesday morning while crews are working to encircle the blaze.

The Pryor Creek Road fire threatened dozens of homes, but has only destroyed two outbuildings, according to the most recent statement from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Crow Agency Fire Management crew. By Wednesday morning, the tower of smoke created by the fire, and visible from Billings, had dissipated and there have been no injuries reported in connection to the blaze.

“Thanks to the work of many aircraft crews and many engine crews, the fire was not growing at dusk Tuesday,” BIA Information Officer Jon Kohn said.

The fire began early Tuesday in farmland about four miles northeast of Pryor. Farmers were apparently harvesting grain when the flames started spreading. An exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but it is suspected to be human-caused.

Hot, dry winds carried the fires north, prompting Yellowstone County deputies to issue voluntary evacuation notices door-to-door in the area and a shut-down of a portion of Pryor Creek Road. Fire crews spent most of Tuesday afternoon protecting homes against flying embers, Kohn said, with flames creating a wall of fire as high as 10 feet.

Along with the BIA, engines from the Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, Big Horn County, Blue Creek, Lockwood, Shepherd and Worden fire departments contributed to the effort. Ten aircraft attacked the fire from above, Kohn said, with air traffic control at Billings Logan International Airport diverting flights to keep the skies above the fire clear. The American Red Cross established an overnight shelter for any evacuees, but Kohn said nobody has utilized the shelter.

The morning after the fire began, winds were continuing to gust north and northwest up to 25 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to get into the upper 80s.

“A dawn wind shift from a dry cold front passage is now pushing the Pryor Creek Road fire away from homes. Many engines and aerial resources were in use Wednesday morning to fight the fire, which burned in grass and creek bottoms,” Kohn said.

Wildfires in Montana, the majority of which have been caused by humans, have burned through nearly 110,000 acres across the state this year. Fire crews in Montana were battling 37 active wildfires on Wednesday, according to the state’s fire tracking data.