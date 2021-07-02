WeatherTech founder buys Mercedes-Benz of Billings

Mercedes-Benz of Billings is officially under new ownership as of Thursday.
Billionaire founder of WeatherTech floor mats, Dave MacNeil, bought the dealership from Rimrock Auto Group owners Steve Zabawa and John Soares, after the two Billings businessmen began separating their partnered ownership in Rimrock Auto.
MacNeil and WeatherTech’s president Pat Womack were in Montana to hash out and sign the deal this week — a longtime desire for MacNeil, who made a living selling Mercedes cars before founding the premium floor mat business in his garage more than 30 years ago. MacNeil will be the sole proprietor of the dealership, but MacNeil and Womack will be co-dealer principals in the business overseeing the store’s operations from afar.
There are currently 22 employees at the dealership and MacNeil’s company wants to keep every employee who wants to remain, said Womack.
As for the business, MacNeil has plans to “raise the bar” and create a premier, luxury-car dealership in Montana.
“We want to make this the destination spot for luxury, not just car purchases, but service,” said Womack. “We believe there’s a really good team here already. They just need the support that we’re going to give them.”
Changes in employment will come not from letting people go but by adding staff. The new owner hopes to add five to 10 new employees in areas such as service, bookkeeping, maintenance and sales.
Those higher staffing levels are needed to take the luxury car dealership to the next level and compete regionally, not just in Billings, but in growing markets across the state. An area of particular interest for Womack is Bozeman.
“Montana is an area of opportunity,” he explained discussing why MacNeil purchased this particular dealership. But he added that Mercedes-Benz dealers are high-end and exclusive and are not often on the market, making Billings ideal for growth but also the right opportunity to jump in. The only other Mercedes-Benz dealer in Montana is in Missoula.
“These don’t turn over very often either,” Womack said. “So a Mercedes-Benz dealership for sale is a rare animal.”
The details of the final deal will not be made public, but a lawsuit filed in late May by MacNeil against Rimrock Auto Group put the value of the business at over $8 million. The lawsuit will be withdrawn now that the deal is done, said Womack.
Zabawa told The Gazette in early June the reason for the sale was to divide assets with Soares, his longtime business partner. After divvying up their businesses equally, the Mercedes-Benz dealership was the only one to be sold to a third party and the profits divided between Zabawa and Soares.
“What we want to do is split the baby down the middle,” explained Zabawa, adding that the intent was for Soares to own 100% of half the current business and Zabawa to do the same with the other half. He said the two had reached age 63 and wanted to divide the businesses to organize their trusts. “So, we’re trying to divide the business up and part of that process is selling off the Mercedes-Benz store.”
Under new ownership, Womack anticipates elevating the store’s potential through investments. On Thursday, crews moved through the dealership to survey areas for improvement. Womack said that as business increases he anticipates moving the dealership to a larger location.
He also hopes to increase incentives for employees to work hard at the dealership and attract long-lasting capable talent.
“We expect a lot from our employees,” he said. “They work hard — we all work hard — but they’re well compensated and well rewarded.”
Womack said he’ll be travelling to Billings occasionally as part of his role in running the company, but the daily operation will be handled by the store’s management. You also won’t see Womack driving a Mercedes. Unlike MacNeil, Womack planted his roots in the car industry selling BMWs, and he owns a few of those. But, the vehicle he enjoys driving most is his Ford F-150 pickup truck. Laughing about it, he added, “So, I’ll fit in out here.”