WeatherTech founder buys Mercedes-Benz of Billings

“What we want to do is split the baby down the middle,” explained Zabawa, adding that the intent was for Soares to own 100% of half the current business and Zabawa to do the same with the other half. He said the two had reached age 63 and wanted to divide the businesses to organize their trusts. “So, we’re trying to divide the business up and part of that process is selling off the Mercedes-Benz store.”

Under new ownership, Womack anticipates elevating the store’s potential through investments. On Thursday, crews moved through the dealership to survey areas for improvement. Womack said that as business increases he anticipates moving the dealership to a larger location.

He also hopes to increase incentives for employees to work hard at the dealership and attract long-lasting capable talent.

“We expect a lot from our employees,” he said. “They work hard — we all work hard — but they’re well compensated and well rewarded.”

Womack said he’ll be travelling to Billings occasionally as part of his role in running the company, but the daily operation will be handled by the store’s management. You also won’t see Womack driving a Mercedes. Unlike MacNeil, Womack planted his roots in the car industry selling BMWs, and he owns a few of those. But, the vehicle he enjoys driving most is his Ford F-150 pickup truck. Laughing about it, he added, “So, I’ll fit in out here.”

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.