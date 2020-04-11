Website aimed at connecting Yellowstone County businesses with resources

As small businesses adjust to operating during the pandemic, Yellowstone County officials are working to get information to businesses applying for loans and federal aid to keep open.
The economic response and recovery team in Yellowstone County is unveiling a new website on Monday that will help small businesses connect to resources during the pandemic.
The website was announced during a Friday conference call updating Yellowstone County businesses on efforts by the economic team of the Unified Health Command.
The website, at yceconomicrecovery.com, is meant to be one stop for businesses in Yellowstone County that may have questions or need resources while adjusting to the economic fallout of COVID-19, said Steve Arveschoug, executive director of Big Sky Economic Development.
The website should also provide information on applying for Small Business Administration loans and the Paycheck Protection Program.
In the first five days of the Paycheck Protection Program’s rollout, roughly $500 million was issued to 5,000 Montana small businesses.
In Yellowstone County and across Montana many businesses have had to either close or drastically reduce their operations while waiting out the pandemic. For restaurants that means closing dine-in services and relying on delivery and takeout revenue.
Gov. Steve Bullock's statewide stay-at-home order was extended to April 24 on Tuesday; it was originally set to expire Friday. A similar mandate was also extended in Yellowstone County on Wednesday.
Arveschoug and others in the business community joined Yellowstone County's Unified Health Command at the end of March to give a perspective to the economic impact of COVID-19.
“I feel confident that we have a good team pulled together who are paying attention to the economic impact,” Arveschoug said. About 20 business members have been included in the team, which will focus on developing plans to restart the economy once restrictions are lifted, he said.
