Website aimed at connecting Yellowstone County businesses with resources

As small businesses adjust to operating during the pandemic, Yellowstone County officials are working to get information to businesses applying for loans and federal aid to keep open.

The economic response and recovery team in Yellowstone County is unveiling a new website on Monday that will help small businesses connect to resources during the pandemic.

The website was announced during a Friday conference call updating Yellowstone County businesses on efforts by the economic team of the Unified Health Command.

The website, at yceconomicrecovery.com, is meant to be one stop for businesses in Yellowstone County that may have questions or need resources while adjusting to the economic fallout of COVID-19, said Steve Arveschoug, executive director of Big Sky Economic Development.

The website should also provide information on applying for Small Business Administration loans and the Paycheck Protection Program.