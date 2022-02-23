Wednesday's bone-chilling cold set two records

Two records were broken in Billings Wednesday, and not in a good way.

At 6:53 a.m., the temperature at the Billings airport dipped to minus 21, breaking a record for the day that had stood since 1965, according to the National Weather Service. It was even colder on the West End of Billings where a minus 26 was recorded.

It did get “warmer” during the day, if you can call it that. The high for the day was minus 3, breaking the previous record high of 3 above set in 2003, according to the Weather Service.

If you live in the Billings area, there was some consolation in that it was even colder elsewhere in the state. Miles City also set a record low at minus 24 Wednesday, and Livingston set a new low at minus 25.

The weekend’s snow storm that dumped more than eight inches on Billings lifted the snow total for the month to 13.8 inches. This means that we've seen above-normal snowfall in February each of the last six years, said the Weather Service. Gusty winds are expected along the foothills in Eastern Montana for the next two days that could cause blowing snow to make traveling and being outdoors dangerous.

Thursday’s expected low of minus 16 could be the last sub-zero day for a while. The high of plus 16 Thursday starts a trend toward more normal temperatures. Friday could climb to a relatively welcome 25 degrees. By next Monday and Tuesday, the highs could be back to normal in the 40s.

