Wednesday's bone-chilling cold sets record

For all our suffering in this much colder than usual late-February, at least we now have something to show for it.

It was record cold.

At 6:53 a.m. Wednesday, the temperature at the Billings airport dipped to minus 21, breaking a record for the day that had stood since 1965, according to the National Weather Service.

It was also record-breaking cold in Miles City where it was minus 24. And Livingston set a new record at minus 25.

And, while you may never have thought you’d celebrate 1 degree, that’s the high expected for Wednesday, the first time the temperature has crept above zero in more than two days.

Friday could climb to a relatively welcome 25 degrees.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 8 Sad 0 Angry 1