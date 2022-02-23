 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's bone-chilling cold sets record

Subzero morning

Steam rises from homes and businesses in Billings as the temperature drops to minus 21 Wednesday morning.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

For all our suffering in this much colder than usual late-February, at least we now have something to show for it.

It was record cold.

At 6:53 a.m. Wednesday, the temperature at the Billings airport dipped to minus 21, breaking a record for the day that had stood since 1965, according to the National Weather Service.

It was also record-breaking cold in Miles City where it was minus 24. And Livingston set a new record at minus 25.

And, while you may never have thought you’d celebrate 1 degree, that’s the high expected for Wednesday, the first time the temperature has crept above zero in more than two days.

Friday could climb to a relatively welcome 25 degrees. 

