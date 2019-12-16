Spring break and Easter won't overlap in Billings schools next year.
School District 2 trustees approved a 2020-2021 calendar Monday, moving spring break to a week-long slot in March.
The change was recommended by the district calendar committee, which reviews and evaluates calendar options.
A recent survey garnered more than 4,000 responses from parents, students and educators. About 58% voted in favor of the new calendar option instead of an alternative that would have extended the current winter break and had only a two-day spring break.
“The idea was to have a consistent spring break,” said trustee Russ Hall, who sits on the calendar committee. “We put the survey out, not for a vote ... but we wanted to get input.”
Calendar changes have long been a narrowly divided and passionate issue. For planners, a variety of variables make changes difficult.
“There are so many constraints,” said Daniela Walsh, a district administrator who chairs the committee.
All of the questions are hemmed in by parameters like the graduation date, time off for teacher training, testing requirements and a built-in snow day.
The last major calendar revamp came in 2012, when trustees pushed back the start of school by a week. The changes took effect for the 2013-2014 school year.
In that case, intense heat in August 2012 sparked complaints from parents and teachers about classrooms that were too hot for instruction.
In more recent talks, graduation had been talked about as an "anchor" for the calendar. Officials emphasized the difficulty of moving its current date with it being held at the Metra — now called First Interstate Arena.
Hall said the weekends before and after the current Memorial Day time slot are consistently booked, but there would be a possibility of pushing graduation two weeks later.
Trustee Mike Leo suggested thinking more radically about calendar changes and using the calendar survey to float the idea of extending the school year into July with more of a year-round model.
In addition to combating summer learning loss, he suggested an extended calendar could allow more creative scheduling. Leo has long been an advocate for a year-round model, which would require major changes to SD2.
Audit
Only minor compliance issues were noted in an annual school district budget audit, according to an accounting firm.
"There are basically no material modifications needed," said Edie Hanson of Eide Bailey.
The clean audit trend is several years long in Billings, but it didn't catch the structural deficit that will lead to millions of dollars in cuts in the district.
That's because it's not supposed to, Hanson and trustees said. It wouldn't flag moving money between accounts, which is how the deficit was masked, so long as all the numbers still added up and bills got paid.
"That is something that is perfectly legal and not uncommon at all," Hanson said.