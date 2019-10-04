After a relatively warm week up to 10 inches of snow could fall in the mountains, and Billings will start the weekend with a good chance of rain.
Friday sees a high of 59 degrees, with a 70% chance of rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
Rain is expected overnight Friday in Billings with a 90% chance of precipitation, and snow accumulation could happen in higher elevations.
Red Lodge is expected to get about an inch of new snow, and about 3 inches of snow is expected overnight in Cooke City on Friday. NWS warned of slushy road conditions, particularly on Highway 212 near Red Lodge and on the Bozeman pass.
Five to 10 inches of snow could fall in the Beartooth, Absaroka, and Crazy Mountains. About 2 to 5 inches could fall in the Big Horn Mountains overnight and into early Saturday morning.
On Saturday Billings sees a high of 57 degrees, and is expected to be gusty with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
Sunday sees a sunny high of 60, Monday will be warm with a high of 68, and a high of 70 on Tuesday in Billings.