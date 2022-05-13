Weighing options, county looks for feedback on privatized Metra management question

Yellowstone County leaders will meet next week with the two private companies vying to take over management at MetraPark as it tries to figure out how to move forward. They will then seek feedback from the public at their meeting the following week.

This Tuesday, Yellowstone County commissioners will meet with representatives from ASM Global and OVG, both L.A.-based events and venue management companies. It will be part of the commissioners 9:30 a.m. weekly board meeting.

ASM Global and OVG were the only companies submitting bids detailing their qualifications for taking over management at Metra. ASM Global was then selected earlier this month by the county's evaluation committee in a unanimous decision as the best choice for handling management at MetraPark.

And that recommendation has left the county in a strange spot. Last year, OVG signed a five-year contract with the county to book shows for MetraPark.

Were the county to go forward with the proposal and use ASM for management and OVG for event booking, it would "significantly diminish the county’s ability to substantially benefit over the next four years," Kevan Bryan told commissioners earlier this month.

Bryan is the county's director of finance and budget and he explained that these types of agreements guarantee the private management and booking companies a specific percentage of the revenue brought in by the events they bring in or manage.

Using two different companies for management and booking means the county would end up paying twice for some services that under different circumstances would be managed by a single company.

"A lot of what we do...is going to get tapped twice," he said.

Another complication is the COVID shutdowns from the past couple years. A starting point in negotiating a contract with a private entity to handle management or booking is establishing a baseline of revenue.

That baseline is typically calculated by looking at the revenue brought in by an events venue over the previous handful of years. In Metra's case, data for two of the last three years were deeply impacted by pandemic-related event cancellations.

Were the county to go back and use the years before the pandemic to calculate a baseline it would then be dealing with data that's now more than four years old, Bryan said.

The county's booking agreement with OVG set its baseline last year when the contract was negotiated and so two-thirds of the data was unaffected by COVID. In it, OVG receives half of the revenue brought in by an event at the arena after the county reaches its baseline.

When other variables are factored in, OVG ends up touching roughly 7 out of every 10 dollars MetraPark makes.

Bringing in a new company to manage MetraPark would then require the county to set a new baseline and then negotiate a new revenue arrangement. These style of management agreements usually see companies receiving their cut and then getting 20% off the back end.

An arrangement like that could potentially leave the county in a worse financial position than before it brought in the outside help.

For that reason, Bryan recommended the county set the privatized management question aside for three years and use Venue Solutions Group to recruit a new manager for MetraPark and help with management consulting.

Tennessee-based Venue Solutions Group specializes in studying and evaluating the operations and procedures of event space; the group performed a study of Metra earlier this year and was part of the county's evaluation committee that selected ASM Global.

The committee's finding and the county's financial analysis will likely shape some of the conversation commissioners have with representatives from ASM and OVG on Tuesday morning.

A public discussion that will include Metra vendors and user groups is set for 9:30 a.m. May 24.

