Welcoming Diversity Ordinance rally planned

The public is invited to attend the Welcoming Diversity Ordinance rally taking place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, at Billings First Congregational Church, 310 N. 27th Street. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Additionally, during the rally, the 406 Pride Resource Center located in the church will be open for tours and activities.

According to a press release from First Congregational, the rally is being held in support of the Welcoming Diversity Ordinance that will be introduced at the Billings City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 24. City Council meetings take place at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at 210 N. 27th St.

The initiative, a city-level nondiscrimination ordinance that would amend city code to specifically assert that residents have a right to housing, employment and public services regardless of their race, religion, sex, physical and mental ability, age, gender identity or expression, marital status and sexual orientation, will be introduced at the meeting, with advocates seeking a vote for the initiative to be placed on the council's March 23 agenda.

