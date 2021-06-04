Welding students build bridge at Lockwood School

After making the design, Malia assigned students to cut metal beams and weld together the three-paneled bridge with support beams and handrails.

Students then added thin metal plates of the school mascot lion to the side of the bridge using a precise plasma cutter. They welded their names into the bottom support beam. All the work was done in the shop.

“I like that we are treated like adults here,” shop student Frankie Marullo said. “After dealing with our normal classes, we can come to shop and be trusted to do our work.”

The metal shop class at Lockwood finished its first year Wednesday. Malia said it's been a building experience for the kids, but also a unique opportunity.

Lockwood students, currently all freshmen and sophomores, can enroll in career and technical education classes on campus while students in Billings must wait until their junior year before they can attend a metal shop at the Billings Career Center.

Sophomore Rayce Fisher learned how to weld at age 12, but still picked up new skills during his time in the class.

“If it wasn’t for this class, I probably would have to wait a year and travel across town to learn all this stuff,” Fisher said.