Well known anti-vaxxer to speak on MSUB campus

MSUB regularly offers on-campus space to entities not affiliated with the university through a rent agreement, said MSUB Director of Communications Maureen Brakke.

To her knowledge, the university has never turned away a speaker or organization who commits to the renting agreement.

In an official statement, the institution separated itself from BSLA and the speaker, saying that “the University cannot make a judgment about whether to rent out an event space based on an entity’s perception, the propriety or impropriety of their speech, or public disapproval. MSU Billings is not sponsoring and is not affiliated with the Big Sky Liberty Alliance event and is generally not affiliated with external entities who rent their event space. University funds are not used to support this event or any other non-university event unless explicitly stated.”

Throughout the pandemic, the MSUB campus has followed guidance from public health partners to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among students, faculty and the community. Brakke’s concern is that since the event is happening on campus, there will be confusion regarding the institution’s commitment to an evidence-based approach to managing the pandemic.